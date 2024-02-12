'VPR' Star Ally Lewber Refutes Claims She and Boyfriend James Kennedy Ever Got Into a 'Physical Altercation': 'I'm Safe'

"That never happened. There was no physical altercation," Lewber, 28, explained. "Yes, we were in the car together. I thought we were having fun. We were having fun. But then James and I did get into an argument, but there was no physical assault."

"I was not bleeding, and they [Mellencamp and Judge] didn’t have to get out of the car and separate us. So that didn’t happen. That’s all I’ll say on that," the brunette beauty added.