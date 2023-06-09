OK Magazine
Ariana Madix Subtly Admits She Feels Bad for Raquel Leviss After Telling the Truth About Tom Sandoval Affair

Source: Mega
Jun. 9 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Ariana Madix may be conjuring up some sympathy for Raquel Leviss.

The Vanderpump Rules star was caught by cameras while making her way through Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday, June 8, where she was questioned about her former best friend — who slept with her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, behind her back for months — after she confirmed the timeline of her affair with the singer.

ariana madix pp
Source: mega

The photog remarked to Madix that the 28-year-old “seems really hurt by her own actions” following her betrayal, to which the Something About Her cofounder nonchalantly agreed, “Sure, yeah."

Although the cameraman pressed for more questions, Madix — dressed down in a black sweatsuit and blue and gray Air Jordans — stayed mum as she made her way to her gate.

vanderpump rules kaley cuoco slid into ariana madixs dms scandoval
Source: bravo

The apparent change of tune comes as Leviss told her truth about her tryst with Sandoval in the shocking last five minutes of the VPR reunion part three.

"I think that I've been lying and being so deceitful this entire time that I don't want to lie anymore. And it's all out there anyway. The worst is out there, yet I'm still finding myself having to lie about specific timeline things," the former beauty queen admitted in a private confessional during the Wednesday, June 7, episode.

Ariana Madix
raquel leviss accused avoiding vanderpump rules reunion restraining order against scheana shay pp
Source: bravo

Source: OK!

"The second time was actually during Mexico," she admitted about not being forthright about how many times she and the rocker hooked up last summer.

"I was like, ‘We can't see each other. This isn't going to be a thing.' But then that first night in Cancun, he was, like, drunk and trying to find his room and I heard him talking in the hallway and there was somebody working there and he was, like, asking which direction the elevator was," she recalled. "And I was like, 'Wait, just come inside. Sorry, sir, he's really drunk.' That was the second time we were physical, intimate with each other.'"

TMZ obtained the footage of Madix.

