Ariana Madix Subtly Admits She Feels Bad for Raquel Leviss After Telling the Truth About Tom Sandoval Affair

"The second time was actually during Mexico," she admitted about not being forthright about how many times she and the rocker hooked up last summer.

"I was like, ‘We can't see each other. This isn't going to be a thing.' But then that first night in Cancun, he was, like, drunk and trying to find his room and I heard him talking in the hallway and there was somebody working there and he was, like, asking which direction the elevator was," she recalled. "And I was like, 'Wait, just come inside. Sorry, sir, he's really drunk.' That was the second time we were physical, intimate with each other.'"