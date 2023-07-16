Homewrecker Raquel Leviss 'in Negotiations' to Return to 'Vanderpump Rules' After Bringing the Drama Last Season
Will Raquel Leviss go from homewrecker to bringing home the cash?
After the the bombshell of "Scandoval" on Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules — in which Leviss was caught sleeping with her best friend Ariana Madix's boyfriend Tom Sandoval — she's looking to make more money for Season 11.
"She's in negotiations to return to the show," an insider spilled about the star, who was in a mental health facility following the backlash of the drama. "Raquel thinks she should be paid a lot more than what she was getting. After all, she made Vanderpump Rules a hot topic, and ratings went up because of Scandoval."
"As far as she's concerned, the show needs her more than she needs the show," they added.
As OK! previously reported, filming for Season 10 had ended when the world found out Sandoval cheated on Madix with Leviss, however, the cameras were brought back for an eventful final episode and an intense reunion hosted by Andy Cohen.
As OK! previously reported, while the brunette beauty was in the mental health facility, an insider insisted she felt awful about her betrayal.
"She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has APOLOGIZED REPEATEDLY. Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decision and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person," a source shared. "Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out."
While the public and most of the cast took aim at the undercover lovers, the former The View host Meghan McCain recently expressed her sympathy for Leviss.
"This was TV gold. It was the kind of real-life car crash that any connoisseur of unscripted slop relishes," McCain wrote about the series. "But somewhere along the way — something went terribly wrong. Tom and Raquel were smothered in hate — real hate."
"As 'Scandoval' played out in the media for months," the 38-year-old noted, "I found myself feeling more compassion for Raquel than Ariana."
"Reality television is meant to be escapism, not sadism. Yet that's what this became," the daughter of the late John McCain added. "Raquel was shaking and crying. And it all may have taken a terrifying toll."
Star reported on the source's comments.