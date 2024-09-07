Kate Middleton Is 'Feeling So Much Stronger and Healthier' Amid Cancer Battle: 'She’s Excited to Be Getting Back to Work'
It looks like Kate Middleton, who is battling cancer, is getting better each day.
“It’s kind of a bittersweet time for her, she always gets emotional over back to school because it’s a new milestone for her kids and more proof of how fast they’re growing up,” a source shared of the princess, 42, who shares children Princess Charlotte, 9, and Princes George, 11, and Louis, 6, with husband Prince William. “But she’s also very excited to be getting back to work herself. She’s feeling so much stronger and healthier and with them busy at school she’ll have a lot more time to focus on work again.”
Though Kate has been seen at events, including Trooping the Colour in June and Wimbledon in July, she's thrilled for what the future holds.
According to the insider, she “can’t wait to reconnect with the public and get back in the swing of things as far as taking on more engagements and attending meetings and helping out with royal business. She’s so looking forward to getting away from things revolving so much around medical procedures and doctors’ visits.”
“Ideally, she’d like to be back to her old schedule, but it’s going to take time for her to get there and she’s being urged to take it slow and steady. William is pretty anxious but trying not to stand in her way because he knows how eager she is to have life get back to normal,” the insider continued. “She’s the type of person that’s happiest when she’s busy and working so he’s being very supportive, even if it’s got him stressing over whether she’s jumping back in too quickly.”
As OK! previously reported, Kate announced she had been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.
Royal expert Phil Dampier believes Kate's willingness to be seen in public is a good sign about her prognosis.
"It's a very good sign that we've seen Kate twice in recent weeks, first of all at Trooping the Colour and then at Wimbledon, so clearly she's a lot better," Phil Dampier told an outlet.
"It indicates that she is clearly on the mend, and hopefully she'll be back in action in a month or so, in the autumn," Dampier added. "You know we can expect to see her start to gradually, slowly do some public engagements, but, as I said earlier, it will totally depend on the medical advice."
