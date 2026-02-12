or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > James Van Der Beek
OK LogoNEWS

James Van Der Beek's 'Dawson's Creek' Costar Katie Holmes Reflects on Their Friendship After His Sudden Death: 'This Is Hard to Process'

Composite photo of James Van Der Beek and Katie Holmes
Source: mega

James Van Der Beek and Katie Holmes played love interests on 'Dawson's Creek.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 12 2026, Published 10:41 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

James Van Der Beek's Dawson's Creek costar Katie Holmes penned a touching tribute to the father-of-six after his family announced he died from cancer at age 48 on Wednesday, February 11.

Holmes posted about the actor the following day by sharing a handwritten message on her Instagram page.

Article continues below advertisement

Katie Holmes Honors James Van Der Beek

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Katie Holmes said she's 'grateful' to have known the late James Van Der Beek.
Source: mega

Katie Holmes said she's 'grateful' to have known the late James Van Der Beek.

"James, thank you. To share space with your imagination is sacred — breathing the same air in the land of make-believe and trusting that each other’s hearts are safe in their expression," the mother-of-one, 47, wrote. "These are some of the memories, along with laughter, conversations about life, James Taylor songs — adventures of a unique youth …"

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Katie Holmes called the dad-of-six 'a hero.'
Source: @katieholmes/instagram

Katie Holmes called the dad-of-six 'a hero.'

"Bravery. Compassion. Selflessness. Strength. An appreciation for life and the action taken to live life with the integrity that life is art — creating a beautiful marriage, six loving children — the journey of a hero," Holmes continued. "I mourn this loss with a heart holding the reality of his absence and deep gratitude for his imprint on it."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
James Van Der Beek

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The actress admitted her costar's sudden death 'is a lot to process.'
Source: mega

The actress admitted her costar's sudden death 'is a lot to process.'

Holmes wrapped up her message by telling Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children, "We are here for you always. And will always be there to shower you with love and compassion."

The Ray Donovan star also wrote in the caption of her upload, "I formed some words with a heavy heart. This is a lot to process. I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James’ journey. He is beloved. Kimberly, we love you and will be here always for you and your beautiful children. ❤️."

Article continues below advertisement

James Van Der Beek Felt 'Much Better' in December 2025

Photo of James Van Der Beek died from colorectal cancer on Wednesday, February 11.
Source: @vanderkimberly/instagram

James Van Der Beek died from colorectal cancer on Wednesday, February 11.

As OK! reported, James was diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer in late 2024.

Despite the hardships that came with treating the disease, he revealed in his final interview that he was doing well.

"I feel much, much better than I did a couple months ago. It's been a longer journey than I ever thought it would be," he spilled in a December 2025 appearance on Today. "It's required more of me — more patience, more discipline, more strength than I knew I had. I knew I was strong. I didn't know I was this strong. But I feel good."

Article continues below advertisement

A GoFundMe Was Set Up for James Van Der Beek's Family

Photo of A GoFundMe was launched for the Van Der Beek family, as they spent a large amount of money on the actor's cancer treatment.
Source: @vanderkimberly/instagram

A GoFundMe was launched for the Van Der Beek family, as they spent a large amount of money on the actor's cancer treatment.

The day of his death, Kimberly shared a GoFundMe fundraiser, which revealed "the costs of James' medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds."

"They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time," the message read. "The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead."

All donations "will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children's education" as well as "help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.