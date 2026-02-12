James Van Der Beek's 'Dawson's Creek' Costar Katie Holmes Reflects on Their Friendship After His Sudden Death: 'This Is Hard to Process'

Article continues below advertisement

Katie Holmes Honors James Van Der Beek

Source: mega Katie Holmes said she's 'grateful' to have known the late James Van Der Beek.

"James, thank you. To share space with your imagination is sacred — breathing the same air in the land of make-believe and trusting that each other’s hearts are safe in their expression," the mother-of-one, 47, wrote. "These are some of the memories, along with laughter, conversations about life, James Taylor songs — adventures of a unique youth …"

Source: @katieholmes/instagram Katie Holmes called the dad-of-six 'a hero.'

"Bravery. Compassion. Selflessness. Strength. An appreciation for life and the action taken to live life with the integrity that life is art — creating a beautiful marriage, six loving children — the journey of a hero," Holmes continued. "I mourn this loss with a heart holding the reality of his absence and deep gratitude for his imprint on it."

Source: mega The actress admitted her costar's sudden death 'is a lot to process.'

Holmes wrapped up her message by telling Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children, "We are here for you always. And will always be there to shower you with love and compassion." The Ray Donovan star also wrote in the caption of her upload, "I formed some words with a heavy heart. This is a lot to process. I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James’ journey. He is beloved. Kimberly, we love you and will be here always for you and your beautiful children. ❤️."

James Van Der Beek Felt 'Much Better' in December 2025

Source: @vanderkimberly/instagram James Van Der Beek died from colorectal cancer on Wednesday, February 11.

As OK! reported, James was diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer in late 2024. Despite the hardships that came with treating the disease, he revealed in his final interview that he was doing well. "I feel much, much better than I did a couple months ago. It's been a longer journey than I ever thought it would be," he spilled in a December 2025 appearance on Today. "It's required more of me — more patience, more discipline, more strength than I knew I had. I knew I was strong. I didn't know I was this strong. But I feel good."

A GoFundMe Was Set Up for James Van Der Beek's Family

Source: @vanderkimberly/instagram A GoFundMe was launched for the Van Der Beek family, as they spent a large amount of money on the actor's cancer treatment.