James Van Der Beek's 'Dawson's Creek' Costar Katie Holmes Reflects on Their Friendship After His Sudden Death: 'This Is Hard to Process'
Feb. 12 2026, Published 10:41 a.m. ET
James Van Der Beek's Dawson's Creek costar Katie Holmes penned a touching tribute to the father-of-six after his family announced he died from cancer at age 48 on Wednesday, February 11.
Holmes posted about the actor the following day by sharing a handwritten message on her Instagram page.
Katie Holmes Honors James Van Der Beek
"James, thank you. To share space with your imagination is sacred — breathing the same air in the land of make-believe and trusting that each other’s hearts are safe in their expression," the mother-of-one, 47, wrote. "These are some of the memories, along with laughter, conversations about life, James Taylor songs — adventures of a unique youth …"
"Bravery. Compassion. Selflessness. Strength. An appreciation for life and the action taken to live life with the integrity that life is art — creating a beautiful marriage, six loving children — the journey of a hero," Holmes continued. "I mourn this loss with a heart holding the reality of his absence and deep gratitude for his imprint on it."
Holmes wrapped up her message by telling Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children, "We are here for you always. And will always be there to shower you with love and compassion."
The Ray Donovan star also wrote in the caption of her upload, "I formed some words with a heavy heart. This is a lot to process. I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James’ journey. He is beloved. Kimberly, we love you and will be here always for you and your beautiful children. ❤️."
James Van Der Beek Felt 'Much Better' in December 2025
As OK! reported, James was diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer in late 2024.
Despite the hardships that came with treating the disease, he revealed in his final interview that he was doing well.
"I feel much, much better than I did a couple months ago. It's been a longer journey than I ever thought it would be," he spilled in a December 2025 appearance on Today. "It's required more of me — more patience, more discipline, more strength than I knew I had. I knew I was strong. I didn't know I was this strong. But I feel good."
A GoFundMe Was Set Up for James Van Der Beek's Family
The day of his death, Kimberly shared a GoFundMe fundraiser, which revealed "the costs of James' medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds."
"They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time," the message read. "The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead."
All donations "will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children's education" as well as "help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives."