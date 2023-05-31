James Van Der Beek Calls Out Democratic National Committee Over Decision to Axe Primary Debates With President Joe Biden: 'What About the Will of the People?'
Dawson's Creek actor James Van Der Beek went on a frustrated rant slamming the Democratic National Committee's controversial decision to axe the Democratic Primary debates between President Joe Biden and other candidates in the upcoming 2024 election.
"I mean, what the h***?" Van Der Beek asked in a TikTok shared on Monday, May 29. "How is this a democracy?"
"I cannot get over the fact that the Democratic National Committee is saying there will not be a debate to decide the nominee for president. Are you f***ing kidding me? There’s no debate?" he continued while out on a walk with his child and his dog. "There’s no debate over an 80-year-old man who, if he lives, will be the oldest sitting president in the history of the country? And if he doesn’t live, has a vice president whose approval rating is worse than his?"
"This guy has obviously declining mental faculties," the CSI: Cyber star claimed. "You’re putting him up in front of a podium with flashcards telling him who to call on and what the questions are going to be. And you’re telling us there’s no debate? What about the will of the people?"
Van Der Beek, 46, pointed out that if there are no debates to choose the Democratic presidential nominee, then "this is not a democracy by the people, this is a democracy by them [the government]."
"For who? Big banks?" he questioned. "Big business? Big tech, big pharma, big government, big whatever."
Further dragging Democratic politicians, the One Tree Hill actor suggested they should "think" and do their "f***ing jobs" before posting "grateful" messages on social media celebrating Memorial Day and the people "willing to die to preserve democracy."
"Cause you are not preserving democracy right now," he added, explaining that he believed the Democratic National Committee was "shoehorning" and "forcing" their pick for presidential nominee on "the rest of us."
"There’s no debate, there’s no democracy. There’s no primary, no legitimate president," Van Der Beek said. "How do we have a government, how do we have a democracy, if we’re letting a small, little backroom of people make all the important decisions for us?"
"It’s not a democracy. It doesn’t work," he continued. "Because y’all have been wrong about a lot these last couple years in that back room. No debate, no democracy."
