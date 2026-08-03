James Van Der Beek’s Widow Pays Moving Tribute on First Wedding Anniversary Since His Death
Aug. 3 2026, Published 10:11 a.m. ET
James Van Der Beek’s widow, Kimberly Van Der Beek, is honoring the late Dawson’s Creek star with a heartfelt tribute on what would have been their 16th wedding anniversary.
Kimberly Van Der Beek Remembered James Van Der Beek on Their 16th Wedding Anniversary
On Sunday, August 2, Kimberly took to Instagram to reflect on the milestone, sharing a series of intimate throwback photos featuring the couple throughout their marriage, including touching family moments with their six children.
“16 years ago I was the luckiest woman in the world to marry @vanderjames. The beauty of this marriage continues to unfold everyday with all these incredible children we have,” the 44-year-old wrote alongside the photos.
James Van Der Beek Revealed His Stage 3 Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis in 2024
The emotional post comes just months after the former teen heartthrob died in February at age 48 following a battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer. The actor first revealed his diagnosis in November 2024, explaining that he had been privately focusing on his health and spending time with his family.
Among the photos the film producer shared was a particularly moving image of James embracing all six of their children in a group hug. The couple shared daughters Olivia, 15, Annabel, 12, Emilia, 10, and Gwendolyn, 8, as well as sons Joshua, 14, and Jeremiah, 4.
“He continues to be present and guide us. I’m eternally grateful," she concluded the caption.
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Kimberly Van Der Beek Previously Opened Up About Her Grief After Husband’s Death
The touching anniversary tribute is the latest in a series of emotional posts the mom-of-six has shared since losing her husband. Earlier this summer, she posted intimate photos of the Varsity Blues star with their children to mark the first Father’s Day since his passing.
“Missing you so much and thinking of how magnificent you were in every single way today,” she wrote at the time, adding that she believes he continues to guide their family “from the other side.”
In May, Kimberly also opened up about the painful reality of life without James, admitting that the loss had left her “heartbroken.”
“Words just don’t capture what grief is. The comforts of shock have worn off. The reality is settling in … and I miss him. We all miss him," she shared in a candid Instagram post.
The duo married on August 1, 2010, and spent 16 years building a close-knit family together. Following his death in February, the podcast host announced his passing via an Instagram post.
“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend," she wrote.