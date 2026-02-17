James Van Der Beek and Wife Kimberly Renewed Their Wedding Vows Days Before His Tragic Death

Article continues below advertisement

James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly expressed their eternal love for each other one final time before he passed away at age 48. In a Tuesday, February 17, interview, the mom-of-six revealed she and the late actor renewed their vows ahead of his death on February 11.

“We decided two days beforehand and our friends got us new rings, filled our bedroom with flowers and candles and we renewed our vows from bed," she explained, noting that the ceremony was "simple and beautiful and moving.” The event was attended by close family members and friends who watched on over Zoom. Multi-instrumentalist Poranguí played the "most beautiful music" and ended the ceremony with a rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

Kimberly Van Der Beek Announced Husband James' Death

Kimberly announced her husband’s death six days ago, following his struggle with stage 3 colorectal cancer. “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” she wrote on Instagram. “He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.” James leaves behind Kimberly — whom he married in August 2010 — and their six kids, Olivia. 15, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 12, Emilia, 9, Gwendolyn, 7, and Jeremiah, 4.

Kimberly Van Der Beek Launches GoFundMe Page After James' Death

Shortly after his passing, Kimberly set up a GoFundMe to help financially support her children. The family raised over $2 million in two days but is still in dire need of help, per James’ longtime friend Erin Featherson. “I’m just so happy and grateful that so many people feel moved in their hearts the way that those of us close feel,” the fashion designer told Extra. "There is a sincere and urgent need here for the family. They have really been through it, and I just want to thank everyone on their behalf who has given and who may feel inspired to give.”

