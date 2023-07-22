Jamie Foxx Admits He Went to 'H--- and Back' During Mystery Medical Crisis: 'My Road to Recovery Had Some Potholes'
Jamie Foxx finally addressed what's been going on ever since he was hospitalized in April for a mystery medical complication.
The actor, 55, took to Instagram on Friday, July 21, to share his side of the story. “I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” he began.
“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through," he explained of why he kept quiet.
The Soul star also gave a shout-out to his sister Deondra Dixon and daughter Corinne Foxx for saving his life.
“To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video,” he stated. “I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out, they protected me, and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these.”
Though rumors swirled that Foxx was blind and paralyzed, he said that was far from true, but said: “But I did go to h--- and back. My road to recovery had some potholes as well but I’m coming back, and I’m able to work.”
"I just want to say that I love everybody, and I love all the love that I got," he concluded. “I am on my way back.”
The Hollywood star first made headlines when Corinne revealed her father was in the hospital.
“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she wrote at the time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
He was recently seen in Chicago for the first time in months.