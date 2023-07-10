Jamie Foxx All Smiles as He's Spotted in First Sighting Since He Was Hospitalized for Mystery Illness
Jamie Foxx was in good spirits in his first sighting since his mystery hospitalization back in April.
The A-lister was seen smiling bright and throwing up a peace sign on Sunday, July 9, as he cruised down the Chicago River, as seen in footage obtained by a news publication. Foxx looked cool in his first public appearance since his health scare, wearing an all-black 'fit with aviator shades.
The 55-year-old was reportedly accompanied by two other people.
Though he was seen out and about, the Just Mercy actor has yet to address his health woes after his oldest daughter, Corinne, shared on social media on Wednesday night, April 12, that her dad suffered a "medical complication."
“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she penned at the time.
Foxx shares Corinne with ex Connie Kline, as well as daughter Annalise Bishop, 14, with ex Kristin Grannis.
While the details of his complication also remain under wraps, an insider told the outlet that Foxx's condition was “serious enough” at the time for his family to travel to be by his side.
Prior to the worrisome news, Foxx was filming Netflix's Back in Action with Cameron Diaz.
In the months that followed his hospitalization, celebrities from Mike Tyson to the actor's They Cloned Tyrone costar John Boyega have speculated about the mysterious illness, as well as shared updates about the Annie alum.
And while the Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! actor's costar Porscha Coleman spilled last month: "I've talked to people very close to Foxx, [he] is doing well," another insider alleged at the time that the Django Unchained star was "still not himself" just yet.
"He is getting the best care and working hard to recover right now, but he is still not himself," a source noted of Foxx. "He has the tightest circle around him."
After spending time in an Atlanta hospital in April, Foxx was later moved to a Chicago rehabilitation center.
TMZ obtained footage of Foxx's first sighting.