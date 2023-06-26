Jamie Foxx's Ex Katie Holmes Left 'in the Dark' Over His Medical Woes, Actress 'Is Worried Sick': Source
Jamie Foxx's health woes remain a mystery to the public — and his former flame Katie Holmes.
The actor was hospitalized for a mysterious "medical complication" in early April while he was filming Netflix action comedy Back in Action in Atlanta, Georgia, and despite Holmes' best efforts to figure out what happened, she's reportedly been left in the dark about her ex's health.
“Katie is worried sick about Jamie,” a source spilled to Radar. “She and Jamie didn’t end on the best of terms. But regardless, she is very concerned.”
“Katie is desperate to find out more details but a lot of her calls to their mutual friends are going answered. No one knows what is going on," they added.
Holmes and Foxx famously dated for six years, having first been linked back in 2015 — though they reportedly began dating two years prior. It was reported in August 2019 that the exes quietly broke up earlier that year.
OK! reported that one factor that led to their demise was Foxx's party boy lifestyle, with a source previously spilling that they were “arguing nonstop over his partying."
Despite going their separate ways, Holmes still has concern for the movie star's wellbeing, especially after his latest health scare.
The Django Unchained actor's daughter Corrine Foxx made the initial announcement that her father was struggling with his health one day after he was rushed to the hospital. After rumors about his medical problem took on a life of its own, his daughter spoke out again to set the record straight about his recovery.
"My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!" she wrote via social media in May, as there were whispers that Foxx's condition had grown much worse.
Though Foxx — who hasn't been seen out in public since April — is believed to be on the up-and-up, an insider pointed out that this whole situation was a major "wake-up call."
"Jamie's taking his health scare seriously," explained a source. "He may slow down a bit, but he’ll never stop working. Jamie loves the hustle."