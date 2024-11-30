or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Joe Rogan
OK LogoNEWS

'I Think There Was Crazy S--- Going On': Joe Rogan Reacts to Shocking Claim Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Poisoned' Jamie Foxx Causing His 2023 Hospitalization

Composite photo of Joe Rogan, Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jamie Foxx.
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan gave his candid take on the shocking allegation that Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'poisoned' Jamie Foxx.

By:

Nov. 30 2024, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Did Sean “Diddy” Combs “poison” Jamie Foxx? Joe Rogan seems to think there could be truth to the shocking allegation.

On a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, the UFC commentator, 57, spoke alongside guests Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir about the rumors coming from the taping of the actor’s new stand-up routine.

Article continues below advertisement
joe rogan reacts sean diddy combs poisoned jamie foxx hospitalization
Source: @PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Joe Rogan explained to his guests that Jamie Foxx claimed that Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly poisoned him in his Netflix special.

Article continues below advertisement

“Jamie Foxx just recently said that P Diddy poisoned him and that's why he got that stroke,” Rogan informed the group of comedians. “He talked about it on stage ... He talked about it on his Netflix special.”

Rogan then gave his thoughts on the possibility that Foxx’s mysterious 2023 hospitalization may be connected to the music mogul — who was arrested in September for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Article continues below advertisement

“Bro, I think there was some crazy s--- going on,” he alleged.

“I think murders, alleged murders. A bunch of people got pneumonia, a bunch of convenient people died of pneumonia,” Rogan added, seemingly referencing the death of Combs’ ex Kim Porter in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement
joe rogan reacts sean diddy combs poisoned jamie foxx hospitalization
Source: MEGA

Jamie Foxx was mysteriously hospitalized in 2023 and has yet to give the details of the health crisis.

Article continues below advertisement

Normand jumped in, “[Foxx] said, ‘I didn't have a heart attack because of the vaccine, it was Diddy shutting me up.’”

Rogan explained that two audience members from the filming of Foxx’s Netflix special reported hearing The Burial star allege Combs was behind Foxx’s hospitalization, which led him to contact the FBI about the rapper’s illegal activity.

MORE ON:
Joe Rogan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Because the show is comedic, Rogan noted the story could have all been formulated for a laugh.

“It's possible, that's totally possible, but it's also possible he was explaining why he went to the hospital and he hasn't talked about it since,” the podcast host stated. “We won't know until we see the actual Jamie Foxx Netflix special.”

Article continues below advertisement
joe rogan reacts sean diddy combs poisoned jamie foxx hospitalization
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in September for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Article continues below advertisement

The discussion between the four men came a month after the eyewitnesses told Page Six about the alleged news Foxx shared regarding Combs during his What Had Happened Was taping.

Two individuals present at the show claimed Foxx insisted Combs poisoned him and he later was the “one who called the FBI on [Combs].”

Article continues below advertisement

A source close to Combs then told DailyMail.com, “There is no truth to Sean Combs putting Jamie Foxx in the hospital.”

Big Homie .CC, a celebrity security guard, corroborated the eyewitnesses’ story in an interview with Cam Capone News.

Article continues below advertisement
joe rogan reacts sean diddy combs poisoned jamie foxx hospitalization
Source: MEGA

Jamie Foxx claimed he was the 'one who called the FBI' on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' in his special.

“I know [Combs] poisoned Jamie Foxx, and Jamie Foxx reported him to the FBI because of it… Jamie Foxx reported this man to the FBI because of this,” he alleged.

.CC also told Page Six he heard Foxx share the story during two of the comedy show tapings.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.