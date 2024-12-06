or
Jamie Foxx Was 'Within an Inch of His Life' in 'Stone-Cold Coma' After Suffering Mysterious Medical Emergency

Photo of Jamie Foxx
Source: MEGA

Jamie Foxx suffered a medical complication in early 2023.

By:

Dec. 6 2024, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

Jamie Foxx spilled the details on the shocking medical emergency he suffered in early 2023 during a taping of his upcoming standup special.

Ahead of the December 10 premiere of Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was, one of the fans in the audience, Demecos Chambers, claimed the actor was in a "stone-cold coma" for 20 days amid his shocking "near-death experience."

jamie foxx near death stone cold coma medical emergency
Source: @jamiefoxx/instagram

Jamie Foxx's standup special will premiere on December 10.

Chambers said Foxx told the crowd that one day he simply lost consciousness "and remembered waking up" in a hospital room.

"He thought he just passed out for a second, but it was two or three weeks," the audience member noted. "If he didn’t get to the hospital in that moment and the nurse didn’t treat him in a certain timeframe, he said he would have died."

jamie foxx near death stone cold coma medical emergency
Source: MEGA

A member of the audience at the standup special taping said Jamie Foxx was in a coma for 20 days.

Chambers said the Ray star was "within an inch of his life" and "it was lights out."

However, it was reportedly his devoted family members who helped him get through the terrifying ordeal.

"His daughter was playing a family guitar and that is what woke him up and kept him alive during his coma," Chambers told the outlet. "He really worships his daughters. They play a significant part of the show. He says this situation gave him a grander perspective on life and the people around him."

MORE ON:
Jamie Foxx

jamie foxx near death stone cold coma medical emergency
Source: MEGA

The fan described Jamie Foxx as an 'amazing' storyteller.

The fan went on the praise the actor for being an "amazing" and "hilarious" storyteller, even when discussing something so serious. Chambers also noted Foxx was looking very healthy months after his health scare.

"He was able to function on his own and didn’t need any assistance on stage," he shared. "He’s very much active and robust, but you can tell that he’s recovering from a serious health issue — he’s more conscious of how he moves. But he talks about how great he feels and does some jumping up and down."

jamie foxx near death stone cold coma medical emergency
Source: MEGA

Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne, 30, announced her father's medical emergency in April 2023.

As OK! previously reported, the Django Unchained star's daughter Corinne, 30, announced her father had experienced an unspecified "medical complication" back in April.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she told his fans at the time. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."

Foxx has yet to publicly confirm the exact diagnosis of his mysterious illness.

Chambers spoke with CNN on the details of Foxx's standup set.

