Jamie Foxx Was 'Within an Inch of His Life' in 'Stone-Cold Coma' After Suffering Mysterious Medical Emergency

Chambers said the Ray star was "within an inch of his life" and "it was lights out."

However, it was reportedly his devoted family members who helped him get through the terrifying ordeal.

"His daughter was playing a family guitar and that is what woke him up and kept him alive during his coma," Chambers told the outlet. "He really worships his daughters. They play a significant part of the show. He says this situation gave him a grander perspective on life and the people around him."