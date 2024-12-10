Foxx also brought some of the conspiracy theories swirling, including one claiming Combs, 55, wanted him dead.

“The internet said Puffy was trying to kill me, that’s what the internet was saying,” Foxx recalled. “I know what you thinking, ‘Diddy?’"

“H--- no, I left them parties early,” he continued, referencing Combs' infamous bashes.

The Soul star said he was always "out by 9" since "something [didn't] look right" at Combs' shindigs, which allegedly featured s-- performances called "Freak-Offs."

“It’s slippery in here," he joked, likely referring to how "more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant" was recovered, according to the indictment.