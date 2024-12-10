Jamie Foxx Jokes About 'Devil' Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Infamous Parties During Netflix Special: 'It's Slippery in Here'
Jamie Foxx, who recently spoke out about his 2023 hospitalization, brought up disgraced star Sean "Diddy" Combs in his new Netflix special, which dropped on Tuesday, December 10.
In the documentary, the singer, 56, joked about the rapper, who is currently behind bars in Brooklyn, N.Y.
"It was hot in that tunnel. I thought, s---, have I gone to the wrong place? I looked at the end of the tunnel and I thought I saw the devil saying come on… or was that Puffy?" Foxx said about Combs, who was arrested in September and charged with racketeering, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
"I'm f-------- around, but if that was Puffy he had a flaming bottle of Johnson and… no, I'm just kidding," he continued.
Foxx also brought some of the conspiracy theories swirling, including one claiming Combs, 55, wanted him dead.
“The internet said Puffy was trying to kill me, that’s what the internet was saying,” Foxx recalled. “I know what you thinking, ‘Diddy?’"
“H--- no, I left them parties early,” he continued, referencing Combs' infamous bashes.
The Soul star said he was always "out by 9" since "something [didn't] look right" at Combs' shindigs, which allegedly featured s-- performances called "Freak-Offs."
“It’s slippery in here," he joked, likely referring to how "more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant" was recovered, according to the indictment.
As OK! previously reported, Choke No Joke, who attended one of Foxx's stand-up shows in October for his Netflix release, claimed he blamed the Bad Boy Records founder for his illness.
Choke claimed Foxx told audience members he was "the one who called the FBI" on Combs ahead of his home being raided in March.
“I don’t think he was joking,” Choke stated. “Y’all can determine was he joking or not when you see the show, ’cause to me — I’m a new comedian, right? … I know when somebody’s setting up a punchline, and I know when you’re serious.”
During the special, Foxx finally revealed what happened to him.
At the hospital, a doctor told his sister Deidra Dixon that Foxx was "having a brain bleed that has led to a stroke," and if they didn't operate him as soon as possible, he would die.
“I lost everything, but the only thing I could hold onto was my sense of humor,” he added.