Jamie Foxx Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was 'Responsible' for His Mysterious 2023 Hospitalization During Actor's Stand-Up Show: Report
Is disgraced star Sean "Diddy" Combs to blame for Jamie Foxx's mysterious 2023 hospitalization?
According to a producer who goes by Choke No Joke, the actor took aim at the father-of-seven — who is in jail on charges for s-- trafficking — during his recent stand-up shows, which took place in Atlanta from October 4 to 6.
Prior to attending the shows, Choke No Joke explained that there was a rumor within the industry that Combs, 54, "caught Jamie filming, allegedly, they told Jamie to chill, he didn't chill, and allegedly, Diddy and security, they beat Jamie's a--. And that's why Jamie went to the hospital. Allegedly."
Choke No Joke said that Foxx, 56, discussed the allegations in his comedy shows — which will air on Netflix — sharing, "Jamie states that Diddy was responsible for what happened to him, and [Foxx] is the one who called the FBI on him."
When the reporter asked the videographer if he thinks the Oscar winner was just joking about Diddy's scandal, he replied, "I don’t think he was joking."
"Y’all can determine if was he joking or not when you see the show, because to me — I’m a new comedian, right? I know when somebody’s setting up a punchline, and I know when you’re serious," he stated. "After [Foxx] said, ‘Diddy did something to me,’ he said, ‘And I’m the one who called the feds on him.'"
Choke No Joke believes that the Annie actor called the authorities on Diddy "for his protection, he was scared."
"He disappeared, right? He out now, soon as Puff went to jail, right? We see him at the game with [Dallas Cowboys owner] Jerry Jones, right?" Choke No Joke recalled. "Before, we hadn't seen Jamie. We had these mysterious sightings of Jamie."
"We haven’t seen him. As soon as Puff went to jail, [Foxx] was at the godd---Dallas football game, right? And now he just went and shot his special. And who’s the special strongly based around? Diddy," he continued.
Choke no Joke confirmed the two men used to be friends, with the actor attending Diddy's parties, but something led to a break in their "bromance."
Foxx's daughter Corinne confirmed her dad was in the hospital in April 2023, but the reason behind his stay was never clarified.
Diddy's homes were raided in early 2024, and on September 16, he was arrested on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution, though he has pled not guilty.
The music mogul was said to have "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct" for years.
It's been said that multiple celebrities attended his parties, with one lawyer claiming there is video footage of at least three different stars engaging in intimate acts at one of Diddy's bashes.
