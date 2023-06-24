Jamie Foxx's Family Member Reveals Star Is 'Recovering Well' Despite Going MIA Since Hospitalization
Jamie Foxx may be out of the spotlight, but he is doing just fine!
A family member of Foxx recently told a news outlet that the star was "recovering well" after he was hospitalized for a mysterious "medical complication" in early April.
At the time, the father-of-two's eldest, Corrine Foxx, shared a message to her followers about Jamie's health woes.
"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she penned on April 12.
"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time," she added.
Since the announcement, the Django Unchained alum has not been spotted, though as OK! previously reported, Jamie is receiving assistance at a facility that specializes in stroke, brain injury and spinal cord injuries.
"Jamie is receiving treatment at one of the top physical rehabilitation centers in the country. The clinic specializes in physical therapy programs to treat injuries or a physical condition that limits or prohibits the ability to walk or walk correctly," the source told Radar. "They teach people how to walk again at this particular clinic."
"Jamie would not be at this clinic if he was not impaired in some way as a result of whatever happened to him," the insider shared without any specific details about his condition. "But fans should rest assured: Jamie is in the best of care at this type of clinic."
While there has been no indication of the specific health issue the actor is struggling with, Mike Tyson claimed Jamie suffered a stoke.
"He's not feeling well. They said a stroke," Mike claimed on the May 16, episode of the "PBD Podcast," though he later clarified, "I have no idea what happened to him."
"Hey, listen, we can't anticipate our next breath. We don't know when we are gonna die. … After we leave, this bad stuff can happen," the former professional boxer said.
"If we don't know about it by now, they don't want us to know," Mike added, referring to the Foxx clan.
