Jamie Foxx Suffered a Stroke Before Hospitalization, Mike Tyson Claims: 'He’s Not Feeling Well'
Mike Tyson just made a shocking claim about Jamie Foxx's health.
While appearing on the Tuesday, May 16, episode of the “PBD Podcast,” the former professional boxer said the Django Unchained star suffered a stroke prior to his hospitalization last month.
“He’s not feeling well. They said a stroke,” Tyson recalled to the podcast's hosts before clarifying that he was not sure if the information was completely true. “I have no idea what happened to him.”
"Hey, listen, we can’t anticipate our next breath. We don’t know when we are gonna die. … After we leave, this bad stuff can happen," the 56-year-old went on to say.
The actor's family has kept details of his health woes close to the vest. According to Tyson, the move appeared to be strategic. “If we don’t know about it by now, they don’t want us to know," he noted.
The ties between Foxx and the athlete are quite close, as the 55-year-old was slated to portray Tyson in an upcoming biopic. However, with his medical condition uncertain, the role could possibly go to another person.
“Well, it was a possibility. I don’t know what’s going to happen now," The Hangover star noted. "But, you know, it’s a strong possibility. Because, you know, Jamie’s closer to my age, so in order to do him, they were going to do what they did with [the movie] Benjamin Button. They were going to make him look younger.”
As OK! reported in April, Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx confirmed her father was rushed to the hospital, but she didn't offer any other details.
"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the famous offspring said in a Wednesday, April 12, Instagram update. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time."
In a more recent post, the 29-year-old claimed her dad was on the mend and even up playing pickle ball. "Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild," she made clear in a Friday, May 12, social media post. "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating."