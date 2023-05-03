Jamie Foxx Feels ‘Blessed’ After Being Hospitalized for Mysterious Illness

On Wednesday, April 3, the Django actor took to Instagram to share a message with followers for the first time since he was hospitalized for a mysterious "medical complication."

Jamie Foxx is on the mend!

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," the Soul alum wrote on top of a black photo.

Fans quickly took to the Hollywood star’s comments section sharing how overjoyed they were that he is doing OK.

"Whew this post... is everything. I have been praying heaven down," a user penned, while another said, "We love you, Jamie! Push through!!!"