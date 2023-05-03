Jamie Foxx Feels ‘Blessed’ After Being Hospitalized for Mysterious Illness
Jamie Foxx is on the mend!
On Wednesday, April 3, the Django actor took to Instagram to share a message with followers for the first time since he was hospitalized for a mysterious "medical complication."
"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," the Soul alum wrote on top of a black photo.
Fans quickly took to the Hollywood star’s comments section sharing how overjoyed they were that he is doing OK.
"Whew this post... is everything. I have been praying heaven down," a user penned, while another said, "We love you, Jamie! Push through!!!"
A third person wrote, "We are praying for a full and complete recovery 🙏🏾," while a fourth said, "It’s so wonderful to see this post. Sending you so much love and prayers 🙏🏾🙏🏾🌹🌹 #getwell."
Famous friend Ellen DeGeneres said, "I’m sending love to you every single day," and rapper Ludacris penned, "🙏🏾."
In addition to his grid post, the Baby Driver actor uploaded a message thanking Nick Cannon, who will take over Foxx’s show Beat Shazam while he recovers. Behind his message, the post read, "This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as DJ."
"Appreciate ya my boy @NickCannon See u all soon," Foxx said, hinting that he will hopefully be out of the hospital soon.
Foxx’s uploads came after his daughter, Corrine, shared a message announcing that her father was dealing with health issues on Wednesday, April 12.
"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote to her Instagram followers.
"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the statement from the entire Foxx brood continued. "The family asks for privacy during this time."
Since the 29-year-old revealed the news about the 55-year-old, an inside source said Foxx’s condition has improved.
"They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened," the insider said of the star’s care, adding that the father-of-two is "on his way to recovery."