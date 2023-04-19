Jamie Foxx Is 'Having Tests Run' As He Continues To Recover From Mystery Illness
Jamie Foxx is getting the best care possible as he remains hospitalized for a mystery illness.
After the Annie actor was sidelined from the production of his new film Back in Action due to a serious "medical complication," Foxx continues to be under observation at a facility in Georgia as doctors try to figure out what the issue is.
“They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened,” an insider said of the care the 55-year-old has received, adding that Foxx is “on his way to recovery.”
The Hollywood hunk's eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, revealed on Wednesday, April 12, that her father had been hospitalized in a statement shared to Instagram. "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the famous offspring began.
"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the post continued cosigned by the Foxx family read. "The family asks for privacy during this time."
Prior to being taken away from his work, the set of the upcoming action comedy — which is about to wrap and stars Cameron Diaz — has been plagued with complications as Foxx reportedly had a huge meltdown, which prompted him to fire many staffers.
"She hates drama and confrontation. This is why she retired from the business in the first place," the insider said of Diaz's feelings about the chaotic production. "She has already proven herself in the industry and has nothing left to prove to anyone."
"When you are in a position of authority, sometimes you have to make decisions to let people go who do not share the same vision as you," the source spilled. "Cameron is a businessperson and understands that this is necessary at times and, honestly, Jamie is the only reason that she is doing this film and they are still very close."
CNN spoke with insiders close to Foxx about his health status.