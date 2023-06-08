Corinne Foxx then shared how her father has been holding up.

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!" the 29-year-old said, alongside a repost of a source claiming her father’s health was in decline.

"We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!" she added.