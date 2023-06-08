Jamie Foxx Health Update: Star's Rep Finally Responds to COVID Claim, Labels It 'Completely Inaccurate'
After Hollywood journalist A.J. Benza claimed Jamie Foxx is "partially paralyzed and blind" from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the actor's rep finally broke his silence about the actor's health crisis, calling the claim "completely inaccurate."
In early April, it was revealed the the Ray star, 55, had been hospitalized for a "medical complication," but there were few details given.
Corinne Foxx then shared how her father has been holding up.
"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!" the 29-year-old said, alongside a repost of a source claiming her father’s health was in decline.
"We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!" she added.
But weeks later, as OK! previously reported, Benza appeared on the "Ask Dr. Drew" podcast, where he claimed he got the scoop from a source close with Foxx about what was really going on behind closed doors.
"Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it," Benza, who worked as a columnist for the New York Daily News, alleged. "The blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind."
"I am thinking, 'Is that why he blew up on the set a week before this medical emergency happened?'" the veteran journalist asked Pinsky. "Is that why he fired three or four people because he had had it with these mandates?"
- Jamie Foxx Learning How to Walk Again at Rehab Clinic Amid Mysterious Medical Complications: Source
- Nick Cannon Gives Health Update on Friend Jamie Foxx Following Hospitalization, Says Actor Will Address Fans 'When He's Ready'
- What Is Jamie Foxx's Net Worth? The Multifaceted Star's Immense Talent Has Helped Him Earn Huge Paychecks
Benza also claimed Corinne's statement didn't make any sense.
"If you read into what they were saying early on, 'He is communicating with us.' That doesn’t mean talking. That could be anything. Writing. Sign language. I know those little code words," Benza alleged. "Then you tell me your father is playing pickleball, give me a break. There is a great shroud of secrecy around Jamie Foxx."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Newsweek reported on the rep's comments.