Martin Lawrence Insists Jamie Foxx Is 'Doing Better' One Week After Medical Complication
One week after Jamie Foxx was rushed to the hospital for a "medical complication," Martin Lawrence offered an update on how his famous pal is doing.
Talking to a news outlet Thursday, April 20, the Martin alum, 58, claimed the 55-year-old is "doing better" while sending his well-wishes to the Just Mercy actor.
Dubbing him “one of the best that we got in Hollywood," Lawrence added of his fellow A-lister: “Not only one of the best entertainers, but a good person. … My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him.”
The update comes after Foxx’s eldest child, daughter Corinne, revealed on Wednesday, April 12, that her famous dad "experienced a medical complication yesterday," via Instagram. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."
The 29-year-old continued: “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers.” The statement was signed by “the Foxx family" — who rushed to be by his side after the scare, according to a source.
It's unclear what exactly Foxx is in the hospital for, but it was reported later last week that the singer is "steadily improving" amid his Georgia hospital stint.
Another source explained that doctors were “running tests and still trying to figure out exactly what happened” to the father-of-two.
Aside from Lawrence sending his prayers, Kerry Washington also sent Foxx love during this uncertain time, taking to Instagram Thursday, April 13, to share a sweet throwback of herself and her Ray costar as Foxx continues to recover from a "serious medical complication."
"A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾," Washington wrote alongside a past snap of the Django Unchained alums hugging at a Hollywood event.
Foxx was in the middle of filming his latest project, Back in Action, prior to his health scare, but production was put on halt after he was rushed to the hospital. Costar Cameron Diaz was then spotted Monday, April 17, filming with Foxx's body double.
The incident happened to have occurred weeks after Foxx had a meltdown on set that resulted in the firing of four crew members and led Diaz to reconsider her decision to un-retire. Diaz — who "retired from the business" because she "hates drama and confrontation," per an insider — stepped back from her career in 2014.
Lawrence spoke to Extra about Foxx's health.