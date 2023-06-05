Jamie Foxx Learning How to Walk Again at Rehab Clinic Amid Mysterious Medical Complications: Source
Though the exact details of Jamie Foxx's months-long medical complications are still under wraps, an insider claimed the actor is now on the road to recovery and receiving assistance at a facility that specializes in stroke, brain injury and spinal cord injuries.
"Jamie is receiving treatment at one of the top physical rehabilitation centers in the country. The clinic specializes in physical therapy programs to treat injuries or a physical condition that limits or prohibits the ability to walk or walk correctly," the source disclosed to Radar. "They teach people how to walk again at this particular clinic."
The insider didn't share any specific tidbits about the father-of-two's health woes, however, they emphasized he's not in fatal danger, as some other reports suggested.
"Jamie would not be at this clinic if he was not impaired in some way as a result of whatever happened to him," the source noted. "But fans should rest assured: Jamie is in the best of care at this type of clinic."
As OK! reported, Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx, 29, confirmed on April 11 that he was hospitalized after experiencing "a medical complication," and at the time, she said he was "already on the way to recovery."
However, rumors soon swirled that his loved ones were preparing for the worst, with Mike Tyson claiming the Oscar winner, 55, suffered a stroke.
On May 12, Corinne once again took to social media to address the gossip, insisting her father was fine.
"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she said. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"
Weeks later, journalist A.J. Benza went on Dr. Drew's show and said Foxx's issues stemmed from the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it," Benza alleged. "The blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind."
The actor's family hasn't responded to Benza's story.