Healthy Jamie Foxx Parties in the South of France Alongside His Family 2 Years After Stroke and Brain Bleed: Photos

The Back in Action star previously opened up about the terrifying ordeal in his Netflix special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..., recalling how Deidra was the one who rushed him to Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta when she sensed something was seriously wrong.

“When you dream about what you want to be in life, you don't dream tragedy,” he said. “But when something does go wrong, you need a sister.”

Doctors warned that recovery wouldn’t be easy. In fact, they told his sister that while a full recovery might be possible, it would be “the worst year of his life.”