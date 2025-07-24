Healthy Jamie Foxx Parties in the South of France Alongside His Family 2 Years After Stroke and Brain Bleed: Photos
Jamie Foxx is living it up following a health scare.
The Oscar winner was seen arriving at the Saint-Tropez harbor with his family on Thursday, July 22, per photos obtained by OK!.
Foxx looked sharp in a black shirt and parachute-style jacket, paired with bold black-and-white floral wide-leg pants. He completed the look with a cream wide-brim hat, vintage-style glasses and a black leather backpack.
Walking alongside him was a woman — likely a relative — who wore a pink Von Dutch halter crop top and low-rise straight-leg pants.
Foxx’s sister, Deidra Dixon, was also there, turning heads in a red maxi dress, silver shoulder bag, red lipstick and statement earrings.
In his Instagram Story, Foxx shared a fun moment celebrating with his loved ones, writing, “#fam” over the clip.
At one point, he turned the camera toward his daughter Corinne Foxx, 31, who was seen dancing with her husband, Joe Hooten. The couple tied the knot in September 2024.
In the next slide, Jamie also took a video of his daughter Anelise, 16, who was also grooving to the music.
The laid-back family vacation marks a major milestone for the actor, coming just two years after he suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke in 2023.
The Back in Action star previously opened up about the terrifying ordeal in his Netflix special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..., recalling how Deidra was the one who rushed him to Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta when she sensed something was seriously wrong.
“When you dream about what you want to be in life, you don't dream tragedy,” he said. “But when something does go wrong, you need a sister.”
Doctors warned that recovery wouldn’t be easy. In fact, they told his sister that while a full recovery might be possible, it would be “the worst year of his life.”
At the 2025 BET Awards this past June, Jamie reflected on the moment he realized just how close he came to dying.
“I gotta be honest — when I saw the 'in memoriam' [segment], I was like man, that could have been me,” he said during his moving speech. “But I don’t know why I went through what I went through, but I know my second chance — I’m not going to turn down.”
He added, “Whatever reason you put this on me, I promise I'mma do right. I'mma do right in front of y’all, because I know a lot of times, when we get on, we forget where we come from.”
The Day Shift alum also made sure to spotlight both of his daughters during the heartfelt moment.
“My beautiful daughter, Corinne. I cannot say enough about you. You’ve always taken the backseat to everything. But when you needed to drive it, you drove, and you made sure I was here,” he said through tears. “And I ain't going to turn down. And I'm not going to stop crying. I got to stop. At a certain point, I'm going to stop crying, but I ain't going to stop just yet.”
He then shared a touching story about his younger daughter.
“When I was fighting for my life in there... they said that ‘we’re going to lose him because his vitals is bad,’” he remembered. “And I didn’t want my 14-year-old to see me like that. But Anelise overheard the conversation and she snuck into my hospital room with her guitar and said, ‘I know what my daddy needs.’”
“She played the guitar — my vitals dropped, and I realized God was in that guitar. The nurses ran in and said, ‘What did they give him?’ And my daughter says, ‘Shh, I got him,'" he added.