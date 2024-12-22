Jamie Foxx Will 'Never Take a Second of Life for Granted Again' After Revealing Brain Bleed and Stroke in Netflix Special
Jamie Foxx got a second chance at life after suffering a brain bleed which led to a stroke earlier this year.
Since his recovery, the Django Unchained star has been focused on his health and spreading happiness to others, but according to a source, the near-death experience is "not something he will ever forget."
"He’ll never take a second of life for granted again," the source spilled. "He’s always been very fit, but now he treats his body like a temple."
"[Foxx] does meditation every morning and often twice a day. He does a lot of yoga and 80 percent of the time he eats very, very clean," the source continued. "Tons of green juices and organic fruits and veggies. Whole grains and high quality protein are also a big staple, food is medicine for him now."
While Foxx was once reportedly one of "Hollywood's biggest party animals," the source said he "doesn't go at it the same way he used to."
"Sleep is a priority now so his days of afterparties are pretty well over. Most nights he’s in bed by 10 p.m. because prime sleep hours are 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and he likes to get at least eight hours or more of sleep a night," the source added. "He also doesn’t sweat the small stuff. He’s always been a very happy person but he’s just at a whole new level now, he walks around with a smile 24/7."
As OK! previously reported, Foxx kept details of his mysterious illness quiet until he told fans the whole story on his recent Netflix special, What Had Happened Was.
The actor said the health incident started with a "bad headache," that led to him having a stroke and falling into a coma. This caused him not to "remember 20 days" of his life while he was in the hospital.
Following the release of the standup comedy special, Foxx's daughter Corinne gushed she "couldn't be more proud" of her dad.
"You created light from darkness. You turned tragedy into comedy. You shared your truth, your story in the most beautiful and honest way," she wrote via Instagram. "I will never forget those months of uncertainty and recovery. You were resilient, brave, strong… and funny. Even on the hard days, even when you didn’t remember it, you were always funny. It’s just who you are."
