Cameron Diaz Says It Was 'Terrifying' to Hear About Jamie Foxx's Stroke: 'Everybody Was Concerned'

Foxx shared how he managed to convince Diaz to join the film.

“Listen, we were very humble in our ask. We were very respectful in our ask. There was a couple of promises. I was like, ‘I don’t want your feet to touch the ground. I want this to be fun thing for for you to do,’” the Annie alum shared.

Diaz praised Foxx for keeping his word, saying, “But even with that promise, which he upheld, he did take such good care of me, it was really about the fact that I knew that if I was going to leave 10 hours a day, leave my family, that I was gonna get, you know, to do the work with, you know, the most talented man in showbiz. Professional, a fantastic partner. I knew that it was gonna be worth my while to go no matter what and that we’re going to have fun.”