Cameron Diaz Says It Was 'Terrifying' to Hear About Jamie Foxx's Stroke: 'Everybody Was Concerned'
Cameron Diaz is standing by her longtime friend Jamie Foxx after his recent health scare.
In a recent interview, Diaz reflected on the moment she heard about Foxx's stroke. The two stars, who’ve been friends for 25 years, recently attended the Berlin premiere of their new Netflix film Back in Action. (The Los Angeles premiere was canceled due to the devastating wildfires in the area.)
“For every person who knows Jamie, it was terrifying. For everybody who loves Jamie, the world, like, everybody was concerned… I can't even imagine how he feels. I'm so proud of him, how brave he was to do his [Netflix] show, to let us all know. But you know, it’s hard. You walk up to him and he’s like, ‘Everybody cries'” she said.
Foxx stepped away from the spotlight in April 2023 after experiencing a life-threatening brain bleed. The 56-year-old later shared that a severe headache had landed him in the hospital, where he spent 20 days with little memory of the ordeal.
“For a while, everybody was crying. Snoop [Dogg] was crying! I was like, 'Crips don’t cry, brother — c’mon!’ But now, it’s the joyous time and to be over here in Berlin and watch the movie play and people enjoying it, I mean that’s what it’s about, being able to get back to what you do, and what we did do is really good,” Foxx added.
Back in Action marks Diaz’s big screen return after nearly a decade away from acting.
Reflecting on her comeback, Diaz said, “To be privileged enough to still be able to come back and do a movie after 10 years, you know, to get to make movies still and do it at this level and to make something this entertaining and fun for everyone, that was, you know, to me, I felt really honored to be able to do and do it with Jamie.”
Foxx shared how he managed to convince Diaz to join the film.
“Listen, we were very humble in our ask. We were very respectful in our ask. There was a couple of promises. I was like, ‘I don’t want your feet to touch the ground. I want this to be fun thing for for you to do,’” the Annie alum shared.
Diaz praised Foxx for keeping his word, saying, “But even with that promise, which he upheld, he did take such good care of me, it was really about the fact that I knew that if I was going to leave 10 hours a day, leave my family, that I was gonna get, you know, to do the work with, you know, the most talented man in showbiz. Professional, a fantastic partner. I knew that it was gonna be worth my while to go no matter what and that we’re going to have fun.”
In the movie, Diaz and Foxx play a married couple forced out of retirement while being hunted down.
The Mask star explained what drew her in in the first place.
“Well, one of the parts of the storyline that I love the most is how these kids are like every other teenager — they don’t care who their parents are. You know what I mean? Like, we talk about it all the time, all of our friends who are, like, icons," Diaz said.
"Jamie is an icon. His kids, they don't care. It's whatever. You know what I mean? One of my fantasies about this film is that, you know, parents will be sitting on the couch with their kids and halfway through their kids will be like, ‘Who were you before me?’ If the parents tell them some stories, they might actually believe them and see them in a different light,” she continued.