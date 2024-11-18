Jamie Foxx Promises to 'Spread Joy and Laughter' Daily as He Was Given a 'Second Chance' at Life Following Mysterious Health Battle
Jamie Foxx remains certain his recovery from recent health woes was nothing short of a miracle — and he doesn't plan to take another day for granted.
On Monday, November 18, the famed actor took to Instagram to promote his upcoming Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, which releases on Tuesday, December 10, and is set to address the mysterious medical emergency he suffered in April 2023.
"People asked me what kind of special is it… I tell them it’s a thank you…. To everyone that sent upper prayer. Also an answer to a lot of questions that’s been out there," the Django Unchained star, 56, captioned the post — which included a black screen, white text graphic reflecting on conversations he has had with God in light of his health woes.
"Me: Thank you God for my second chance," the message Foxx uploaded read. "God: Watchu GON do wit [sic] it?"
Foxx continued, "me: Spread joy/laughter errday [sic]. God: Bet."
The Law Abiding Citizen actor has been extremely vocal about his newfound gratitude toward life after being hospitalized more than a year ago for an unclear medical complication.
Last month, Foxx shared photos to Instagram from his one-man show, which provided an "artistic explanation" of his "terribly wrong" medical decline in the spring of 2023.
"God is good…. As I post these pictures, my heart and my soul is filled with nothing but pure joy," he expressed in October. "I have to thank you Atlanta, you showed up and you showed out. I haven’t been on stage in 18 years but I needed the stage and I needed an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love and that’s what you were."
"When people ask me is this a stand-up comedy show, I say no it’s an artistic explanation of some thing that went terribly wrong, but thanks to the great people in Atlanta, especially Piedmont Hospital, you enabled me to come back and be on stage and do what I love to do the most," Foxx expressed.
The A-lister, who was in tears throughout the show, added: "#nobaddays as my guy James would say #secondchance ❤️❤️❤️🍑🍑🍑 thank you ATLANTA."
While there aren't many details as to what Foxx specially suffered, his daughter Corinne shared a statement after her father appeared to vanish from the spotlight in April 2023.
"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," her statement revealed at the time. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."
There have been rumors that Sean "Diddy" Combs was potentially responsible for the hospitalization of Foxx — who joked about the claims during his stand-up comedy show — though nothing has been confirmed.
The Bad Boy Records founder was imprisoned in September on racketeering, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.