Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Praises Her Dad for 'Turning Tragedy to Comedy' After Terrifying Health Scare

Photo of Corinne and Jamie Foxx
Source: MEGA

Corinne Foxx said she 'couldn't be more proud' of her father.

By:

Dec. 10 2024, Published 12:47 p.m. ET

Corinne Foxx is one proud daughter!

The 30-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 10, to mark the release of her dad Jamie Foxx's Netflix special in which he candidly revealed he'd suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke.

Source: @corinnefoxx/instagram

Jamie Foxx's Netflix special was released on December 10.

"I couldn’t be more proud of you @iamjamiefoxx," she captioned a carousel of photos. "You created light from darkness. You turned tragedy into comedy. You shared your truth, your story in the most beautiful and honest way."

"I will never forget those months of uncertainty and recovery. You were resilient, brave, strong… and funny," she continued. "Even on the hard days, even when you didn’t remember it, you were always funny. It’s just who you are."

Source: @corinnefoxx/instagram

Corinne Foxx posed alongside the surgeon who saved Jamie Foxx's life.

The second picture showed a smiling Corinne posing next to the surgeon who saved her father's life during his health scare, a man she said "can attest you were the funniest patient he's ever had."

"Oh World, you are in for a treat," she added. "You get to see the brilliant man who raised me shine in his truth. Stream What Had Happened Was on @netflix today ❤️."

Source: @corinnefoxx/instagram

Corinne Foxx said her dad 'created light from darkness.'

Fans flooded the comments section with love and appreciation for the Foxx family. One person wrote, "I cried and smiled at the same time. Best special ever!" and another said, "I loved it. Jamie dropped some gems and am happy he kept on fighting to be here."

A third person gushed, "Just watched and OMG it was amazing!"

Source: MEGA

Jamie Foxx had a stroke in early 2024.

As OK! previously reported, the Django Unchained actor suffered a mysterious illness in April that left him hospitalized for several weeks. He did not publicly confirm his diagnosis until the taping of his comedy special.

Jamie shared with the crowd that the medical emergency began when he had a "bad headache, and I asked my boy for Aspirin." Foxx explained he ended up "having a brain bleed that has led to a stroke," and he still doesn't "remember 20 days" of his life because he was in a coma.

"My sister knelt down outside the operating room and prayed the whole time," he continued. "I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel. S---, am I going to the wrong place in this motherf-------? Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the Devil like, ‘C’mon.’"

