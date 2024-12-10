Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Praises Her Dad for 'Turning Tragedy to Comedy' After Terrifying Health Scare

As OK! previously reported, the Django Unchained actor suffered a mysterious illness in April that left him hospitalized for several weeks. He did not publicly confirm his diagnosis until the taping of his comedy special.

Jamie shared with the crowd that the medical emergency began when he had a "bad headache, and I asked my boy for Aspirin." Foxx explained he ended up "having a brain bleed that has led to a stroke," and he still doesn't "remember 20 days" of his life because he was in a coma.

"My sister knelt down outside the operating room and prayed the whole time," he continued. "I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel. S---, am I going to the wrong place in this motherf-------? Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the Devil like, ‘C’mon.’"