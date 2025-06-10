or
Article continues below advertisement
Jamie Foxx Chokes Up During Emotional BET Awards Speech as He Reflects on Almost Dying 2 Years After Stroke: Watch

Photos of Jamie Foxx.
Source: MEGA; BETNetworks/YouTube

Jamie Foxx was hospitalized after suffering a stroke in April 2023.

By:

June 10 2025, Published 8:59 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Foxx is grateful to be standing on stage more than two years after his life was almost taken from him.

The famous actor broke down in tears while accepting his Ultimate Icon Award at the 2025 BET Awards on Monday, June 9, as he reflected on the April 2023 stroke that left him hospitalized and fighting to stay alive.

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Foxx Breaks Down in Tears During BET Awards Speech

Source: BETNetworks/YouTube

As he addressed the audience at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., with a 10-minute speech, Foxx started crying while expressing gratitude toward his sister Deidra Dixon, daughters, Corinne, 31, and Anelise, 16, and all who supported him during his difficult time.

Foxx's girls were in the crowd fighting back tears as they proudly watched their dad accept his award.

Article continues below advertisement

'In Memoriam' Segment Makes Jamie Foxx Emotional

jamie foxx chokes up cries bet awards speech dying stroke video
Source: BETNetworks/YouTube

The actor accepted the Ultimate Icon Award at the 2025 BET Awards on June 9.

"I don’t know why I went through what I went through, but I know that my second chance, I’m not going to turn it down," the 57-year-old declared, noting the "In Memoriam" segment made him overly emotional because "that could have been [him]."

"My beautiful daughter, Corinne, I cannot say enough about you," Foxx expressed of his eldest child — who stepped up after a brain bleed caused her dad to suffer a stroke. "You’ve always taken a backseat to everything. But when you needed to drive it, you drove. And you made sure I was here."

Foxx added: "And at a certain point, I’m going to stop crying, but I’m not going to stop yet."

Article continues below advertisement

Actor Shouts Out His Daughters

MORE ON:
Jamie Foxx

jamie foxx chokes up cries bet awards speech dying stroke video
Source: BETNetworks/YouTube

Jamie Foxx thanked his daughters for standing by his side in the hospital.

The comedian proceeded to shout-out his teenager, as the Back in Action actor said: "My baby with the big hair. She hides under that hair because she’s got something special. You’re so beautiful, man."

The Django Unchained star told a brief story about how the 16-year-old began playing Foxx guitar in the hospital after she overheard doctors admitting her father's "vitals [were] bad" and they were "going to lose him" as he was "fighting for [his] life."

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Foxx's Teen Played Guitar for Dad in Hospital

jamie foxx chokes up cries bet awards speech dying stroke video
Source: BETNetworks/YouTube

The comedian is a dad to daughters Corinne, 31, and Anelise, 16.

"Anelise overheard the conversation and she snuck into my hospital room with her guitar and said, 'I know what my Daddy needs,'" he shared.

Foxx noted: "And as she played the guitar, my vitals (improved). And I realized God was in her guitar. The nurses ran in and said, 'What did they give him?' My daughter said, 'Shh, I've got him.'"

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened to Jamie Foxx?

jamie foxx chokes up cries bet awards speech dying stroke video
Source: BETNetworks/YouTube

Jamie Foxx didn't confirm what had happened to him until more than one year after his stroke.

Foxx first disclosed details about his health scare during his Netflix special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was in December 2024.

At the time, he informed fans of his "brain bleed that led to a stroke," confessing he was "literally within an inch of his life."

Sharing how he woke up in a wheelchair after spending nearly three weeks in a comatose state, Foxx said it felt "like a f------ prank."

