Jamie Foxx Chokes Up During Emotional BET Awards Speech as He Reflects on Almost Dying 2 Years After Stroke: Watch

"I don’t know why I went through what I went through, but I know that my second chance, I’m not going to turn it down," the 57-year-old declared, noting the "In Memoriam" segment made him overly emotional because "that could have been [him]."

"My beautiful daughter, Corinne, I cannot say enough about you," Foxx expressed of his eldest child — who stepped up after a brain bleed caused her dad to suffer a stroke. "You’ve always taken a backseat to everything. But when you needed to drive it, you drove. And you made sure I was here."

Foxx added: "And at a certain point, I’m going to stop crying, but I’m not going to stop yet."