Jamie Lee Curtis Fights Back Tears Reflecting on Charlie Kirk’s Death Despite Clashing on 'Almost' Everything

Photo of Jamie Lynn Curtis and Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis got emotional discussing the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, despite their past disagreements on 'almost' every point.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 15 2025, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

Jamie Lee Curtis got emotional discussing the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, despite their past disagreements.

The Freaky Friday star, 66, opened up about Kirk’s death while speaking with Marc Maron during an appearance on his “WTF” podcast on Monday, September 15.

Jamie Lee Curtis Held Back Tears While Discussing Charlie Kirk

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis spoke about the death of Charlie Kirk.
Source: MEGA

“I’m going to bring something up with you just because it’s front of mind,” Curtis explained before jokingly calling Kirk, “Charlie Christ,” due to his “deep, deep belief” in Christianity.

“I disagreed with him on almost every point I ever heard him say, but I believe he was a man of faith, and I hope in that moment when he died, that he felt connected with his faith,” Curis, who is known to be an outspoken Democrat, explained while holding back tears. “Even though I find what he, his ideas were abhorrent to me. I still believe he’s a father and a husband and a man of faith. And I hope whatever connection to God means that he felt it.”

Jamie Lee Curtis Compared 9/11 to Charlie Kirk's Death

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis compared Charlie Kirk's death to 9/11.
Source: MEGA

The actress also spoke about the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack, comparing watching the towers falling on the news to the social media video of Kirk being fatally shot on a college campus.

“I know there is video of his assassination. I know people who’ve seen it,” she recounted. “We watched again these images of those buildings coming down … Today, we as a society are bombarded with imagery. So we don’t know what the longitudinal effects of seeing those towers come down over and over and over and over again, or watching his execution over and over and over again.”

MORE ON:
Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis Referenced JFK Assassination

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis said the younger generation has become 'numb' to graphic media.
Source: MEGA

Although Curtis referenced the infamous video that captured President John F. Kennedy’s 1963 assassination, she explained that the younger generation has become “numb” to graphic media.

“But here we have now these images and we are inured to them. And we are numb to them,” she said. “We don’t know enough psychologically about what that does. What does that do? That kind of, I don’t ever wanna see this footage of this man being shot.”

A Suspect Was Detained for Charlie Kirk's Death

Photo of Tyler Robinson allegedly confessed to the murder of Charlie Kirk.
Source: MEGA

Kirk was 31 years old when he was shot on September 10 while speaking to a large audience at Utah Valley University. About 20 minutes into his speech, he was fatally shot in the neck by a single bullet, which reportedly came from 200 feet away.

Although the shooter wasn’t immediately detained, Tyler Robinson was taken into custody on September 12 after allegedly confessing to the crime to his father.

