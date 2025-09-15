or
Charlie Kirk's Alleged Assassin Tyler Robinson Under 'Special Watch' in Prison to Evaluate If He's Suicidal

Composite photo of Charlie Kirk and Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin Tyler Robinson is under 'special watch' in prison to evaluate whether he's suicidal.

Profile Image

Sept. 15 2025, Published 10:26 a.m. ET

Tyler Robinson, who is currently in jail after being accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk, is reportedly under “special watch” behind bars.

According to a media outlet, Robinson was placed in a Special Housing Unit to figure out if he’s a danger to himself or to others. Mental health professionals are currently working to determine if he’s suicidal or not.

Why Tyler Robinson Is in a Special Housing Unit

Photos of Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA

Tyler Robinson is currently in a Special Housing Unit.

While the report was unaware if Robinson had made any comments to suggest he may be interested in taking his life, he allegedly told his father he’d rather kill himself than turn himself in to the cops.

In the Special Housing Unit, inmates are monitored carefully, with police checking on them every 15 minutes all day. There’s also strong security camera coverage there, which ensures everyone, including staff members, are safe.

As OK! reported on September 12, Robinson, a Utah resident, was taken into custody for allegedly killing Kirk. He was reportedly turned in by his dad after he confessed to killing Kirk.

Tyler Robinson Was Turned in for Allegedly Killing Charlie Kirk

Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA

Tyler Robinson's father reportedly turned him in to the authorities.

Robinson’s dad, a veteran of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, contacted authorities to have them take him into custody.

When speaking out about Robinson, Donald Trump said he thought “with a high degree of certainty” they had the man who killed Kirk.

"Somebody who was very close to him turned him in," Trump detailed, sharing the individual was a "person of faith" and "a minister who was involved with law enforcement."

"I hope he’s going to be found guilty — I would imagine — and I hope he gets the death penalty," Trump added.

Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk Was Shot

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10.

As OK! shared, Kirk was speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10, as part of his American Comeback Tour.

He spoke to a crowd at a “Prove Me Wrong” debate outside, inviting students to challenge his political and cultural views.

Following a question regarding transgender people being mass shooters, a bullet struck Kirk in the neck.

Donald Trump Confirmed Charlie Kirk Was Dead

Photo of Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump confirmed Charlie Kirk was dead.

While he was rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead soon after.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie," Trump shared on Truth Social, confirming the tragedy. "He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

