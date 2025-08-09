or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Photo
OK LogoPHOTOS

Jamie Lee Curtis Is Aging Like Fine Wine! See Before and After Photos

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jamie Lee Curtis, who previously revealed she had plastic surgery when she was 25, has been an advocate of body positivity and natural beauty.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 9 2025, Published 6:05 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

1983

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jamie Lee Curtis was a true fashionista during a U.K. outing in 1983.

Article continues below advertisement

1984

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Curtis became a head-turner at the 1984 BAFTA Awards, parading her beauty in a vintage makeup look paired with black, embellished outfit.

The following year, she underwent plastic surgery to reduce the puffiness under her eyes after a cinematographer refused to shoot her while filming Perfect.

"Yeah, I'm not shooting her today," the cinematographer reportedly said. "Her eyes are baggy."

Reflecting on the experience, Curtis said she was "so mortified and so embarrassed and had just so much shame about it," adding, "I regretted it immediately and have kind of sort of regretted it since. That's just not what you want to do when you're 25 or 26."

She then told 60 Minutes she became a public advocate "to say to women you're gorgeous and you're perfect the way you are."

Article continues below advertisement

1988

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The scream queen literally made everyone scream and drool when she struck a pose during a shoot.

Article continues below advertisement

1997

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The natural beauty advocate wore minimal makeup at an event in 1997.

Article continues below advertisement

1998

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Wearing a black, form-fitting sleeveless dress, Curtis posed for the cameras after she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Article continues below advertisement

1999

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Halloween actress dazzled in a stunning, floor-length gown at the 56th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

2001

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

While at an event in 2001, Curtis showed her classic beauty in a simple, light gray dress. She accessorized with high heels and a hat made of white and blue balloons.

Article continues below advertisement

2002

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The True Lies proved her beauty was always there when she flaunted her natural beauty while attending an event at the FBI headquarters in New York City in 2002.

Article continues below advertisement

2003

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Curtis attended the Wellness Community of West Los Angeles Human Spirit Awards Gala in an all-black outfit and black heels.

Article continues below advertisement

2004

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

For the 76th Academy Awards, Curtis paired her blue strapless dress with her unfiltered elegance.

Article continues below advertisement

2005

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress went for a formal but stylish getup for the 5th Annual Laughing Matters Luncheon in California. She paired her white blazer with black trousers and black shoes at the time, looking effortlessly stunning as she smiled at the photographers.

Article continues below advertisement

2007

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Curtis was the definition of effortless grace at the 2007 Starlight Starbright Children's Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. For the event, she slipped into a body-hugging, knee-length white dress with long sleeves and a square neckline. She completed the all-white look with matching low-heeled pumps.

Article continues below advertisement

2008

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In May 2008, the Blue Steel actress stepped out in an all-black ensemble consisting of a knee-length dress and high-heeled pumps.

Article continues below advertisement

2009

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Curtis became her own Barbie at the 2009 Noche de Niños Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. She ditched her usual short hairstyle and wore a bright pink wig that contrasted with her long black gown with a plunging neckline.

Article continues below advertisement

2010

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Curtis owned her evolving look in a one-shoulder, teal satin gown at the world premiere of You Again in Los Angeles, Calif.

MORE ON:
Photo

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

2011

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In May 2011, Curtis attended a Beauty Culture event in a black, long-sleeved top paired with black trousers and open-toed sandals.

Article continues below advertisement

2012

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Born beautiful! The Knives Out actress arrived at the 5th Annual Women of Distinction Luncheon in a black, knee-length dress that emphasized her slim legs. She also rocked a short, gray pixie cut, showing she was aging like a fine wine.

Article continues below advertisement

2013

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Curtis was still a scene-stealer in a white long-sleeved top and matching pants when she grabbed a to-go drink with a pal in West Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

2014

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Freaky Friday actress looked authentically radiant at a 2014 event.

Article continues below advertisement

2015

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

During the 2015 FOX programming presentation, Curtis looked pure and graceful in a black, long-sleeved dress paired with black strappy heels.

Article continues below advertisement

2016

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Gray hair, don't care! The Last Showgirl actress defied her age in a timeless outfit when she attended a photocall for Scream Queens at the 2016 PaleyFest.

Article continues below advertisement

2017

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

For the Jane premiere, the Anything but Love alum stole the show in a black blazer and matching shirt and trousers. She accessorized with her iconic glasses and a necklace.

Article continues below advertisement

2018

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Curtis looked untouched by time at the Halloween premiere in Toronto, Canada, in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

2019

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Curtis wore the white dress again at a Las Vegas event in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

2020

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In 2020, Curtis attended the SOC Lifetime Achievement Award in a floor-length gown with long sleeves. She posed confidently for the camera, putting one hand on her hip.

Article continues below advertisement

2021

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Curtis looked fierce in a red and black leopard print dress during the Halloween Kills premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Article continues below advertisement

2022

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Bear actress joined the Halloween Horror Nights in 2022, opting for a casual look that consisted of a black statement shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Article continues below advertisement

2023

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Curtis joined the Project Angel Food Rise in Hollywood, Calif., in August 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

2024

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Curtis' youthful charm was undeniable during the premiere of The Last Showgirl at the Toronto International Film Festival. For the event, she emphasized her silhouette in a hot red blouse and a black leather midi skirt. She completed the ensemble with black high heels.

Article continues below advertisement

2025

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Curtis looked fresh-faced at the Freakier Friday U.K. premiere in a red cape dress and black heels.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.