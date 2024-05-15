OK Magazine
Jamie-Lynn Sigler Criticizes 'Healthy' and 'Perfect' People 'Abusing' Ozempic: 'It's Upsetting'

Jamie-Lynn Sigler Criticizes 'Healthy' and 'Perfect' People 'Abusing' Ozempic: 'It's Upsetting'
Source: mega
By:

May 15 2024

Jamie-Lynn Sigler thinks people who can lose weight the natural way should stop taking Ozempic.

During the Tuesday, May 14, episode of her "MeSsy" podcast with Christina Applegate, the Sopranos alum, 42, called out the misuse of the weight loss medication.

jamie lynn sigler criticizes healthy perfect people abusing ozempic
Source: mega

Jamie-Lynn Sigler said people who can naturally lose weight should stop using Ozempic.

"I'm annoyed at myself that I'm admitting this," Sigler began to tell the Vacation actress, 52, of how she felt about the flippant use of the trendy drug. "It's upsetting me. I wish I didn't care."

The Big Sky star clarified how the medication has worked for friends of hers she's seen "struggle with their weight for a very, very, very long time."

jamie lynn sigler criticizes healthy perfect people abusing ozempic
Source: mega

Jamie-Lynn Sigler called out 'perfect' people who use the weight loss drug.

"I’ve seen it give them a lot and I am so happy for them," Sigler added. "I have also seen friends of mine, who were beautiful and healthy and perfect, abusing it, and it’s upsetting me."

The Love Wrecked star, who has been open in the past about having an eating disorder, emphasized how much the drug has negatively impacted body image.

jamie lynn sigler criticizes healthy perfect people abusing ozempic
Source: mega

Jamie-Lynn Sigler said Ozempic has hurt the body positivity movement.

"It felt like we were on this road to solidifying body positivity, and every shape and size and color, and everyone’s looking the same now," Sigler explained.

Applegate supported her pal's take, jokingly adding, “For women out there listening, the thinner your face is, the older you look, okay?"

jamie lynn sigler criticizes healthy perfect people abusing ozempic
Source: mega

Christina Applegate opened up about her past eating disorder.

“Not that looking old is bad! Aging gracefully is beautiful," the Sweet Charity actress quickly added, clarifying her sarcastic quip.

In another vulnerable moment, the blonde beauty detailed her past eating disorder. "If I got down to 110 [pounds], she'd be like... 'How'd you do it?' And the reason was, I had an eating disorder. I would eat five almonds in a day. And if I had six, I would cry and I wouldn't want to leave the house. And that stuck with me for years and years and years," she explained.

Source: OK!

Applegate has been candid about how she's trying to accept her body after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021. "I don’t look in mirrors. I have writing all over my mirrors in my bathroom so that I don’t look in them," she explained in a recent episode of her podcast with Sigler, who is also battling the disease. "Because I will like fall on the ground and cry. That’s how I feel now."

“I’m not working. I have a closet full of clothes that I can’t wear, and I have no money coming in. I don’t want to spend money on new clothes. I would just like to wear the ones that I already own," the former Married With Children actress said.

