Kyle Richards Doubles Down on Not Using Ozempic to Lose Weight: 'Those Rumors Tortured Me'
Kyle Richards is making it clear she's never used Ozempic in her life.
During a Tuesday, May 14, appearance on the "B---- Bible" podcast, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG, 55, explained how crazy it was for people to think she was using the weight-loss medication after amping up her fitness routine over the past year.
When host Jackie Schimmel brought up the endless rumors about how she shed the pounds, Richards confirmed she has "never" used any prescription medication.
"Those rumors tortured me," the Bravo star explained. "It's so frustrating when you're working so hard to see lies out there about yourself. It's always maddening. But now I'm like, 'Maybe those lies weren't so bad, I guess.' I would welcome those stories now."
Richards noted how her sister Kathy Hilton was also in complete disbelief over people thinking the Halloween actress would use a body-altering substance. "If people knew who you are and your anxiety, you would never try something like that," she recalled her older sibling, 65, telling her.
The mother-of-four went on to note the alleged high-risks users take while being on the drug. "People are literally losing their hair and they're losing their muscle tone. Their stomachs are paralyzed. I don't want to get in trouble here," she claimed.
"Those are the stories I'm seeing out there, so I don't know why anybody would still be doing that," Richards said. "Years ago, I probably would have tried anything. I can slip into that. I also don't really need that kind of thing because of my personality."
While explaining her mind over matter mentality regarding naturally staying in shape, Richards added, "I can take it too far with exercising too much and not eating enough. Probably the bigger concern would be that I could do that and not eat enough."
Elsewhere in the conversation, the reality star confirmed she and Morgan Wade are still close after speculation spread over an alleged fallout between the extremely tight-knit pals. "She's great. She's good. We're good. She's on tour right now. She's on the road and very busy," the former child star revealed about their current dynamic.
Richards also addressed the endless rumors about the two being more than best friends after her separation from Mauricio Umansky last year. "There is always curiosity about that, " she noted of the scrutiny. "Anything I say or do, people analyze with a magnifying glass."