Jamie Lynn Spears Slammed for Talking About Estranged Sister Britney Amid Nasty Family Feud: 'She's Trying to Stay Relevant'

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Jamie Lynn Spears and daughter Maddie are being criticized for mentioning Britney Spears in a new interview despite the singer constantly berating the way her estranged family treated her over the years. In a viral clip, Jamie Lynn and her 16-year-old shared a story about how the teen used to think she was related to every pop star while growing up.

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Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Thought 'All Pop Stars Were Her Aunt'

Source: MEGA Jamie Lynn Spears recalled what is was like for her daughter to be born into a famous family.

"She did think like all pop stars were her aunt," Jamie Lynn, 35, spilled, to which the high school student replied with a laugh, "I did think that!" "Aunt [Lady] Gaga, Aunt RiRi [Rihanna]," the Zoey 101 alum quipped. "I was like, no, no, no, no, no." "Because you go to these different events and award shows, and we're just in the back, and she's like offended that every pop star's not stopping by to see their niece," the Sweet Magnolias actress shared. "Like, 'You don't know those people, they don't know you.'"

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The Actress Remembers Britney Spears Getting Famous

Source: MEGA Britney Spears' sister started her career in 2002.

"She was born with everyone knowing who her family is," the mother-of-two noted. "As to where I grew up, I do remember a kind of transition. And she was just kind of born into it. So there wasn't anything odd about it, because it's pretty much all she's ever known." Despite clearly talking about Britney, 44, neither of the ladies actually mentioned the superstar by name.

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Source: MEGA Britney Spears fans shaded Jamie Lynn for talking about the star amid their feud.

Britney's supporters quickly bashed Jamie Lynn, as they felt she was using the "Toxic" crooner for fame. "Has to talk about Britney to try to stay relevant. 🙄," one person penned on Instagram, while another said, "Always Britney on their lips.... 😂😂." "They don’t deserve to use the word aunt. Brit will forever shine over those people," declared someone else.

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Inside the Spears Family Feud

Source: MEGA Britney Spears is only on good terms with her brother, Bryan Spears.

As OK! reported, Britney has targeted her family — other than brother Bryan Spears — for years, claiming that when dad Jamie Spears put her under an abusive conservatorship, her relatives just stood by and did nothing to help her. "My so-called support system hurt me deeply. This conservatorship killed my dreams," the Woman in Me author previously expressed. Britney also lashed out at her younger sibling when Jamie Lynn made several damaging allegations — such as accusing her of having violent tendencies — about the pop star in her memoir. Britney responded with a cease and desist letter and accused her of using Britney's name to "sell" her book.

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Source: MEGA Britney Spears slammed Jamie Lynn Spears' memoir.