Jana Kramer Reveals She Pays Ex Mike Caussin A Whopping $3200 In Child Support

The financial responsibility wasn't easy for Kramer to accept. The singer was left dumbfounded by the demand but eventually came to terms with it being the best arrangement for her family. “I’m like, I have the kids 70 percent of the time, I didn’t want the divorce and I didn’t cause the divorce,” she confessed. “And so it was hard for me to wrap my mind around that, having to pay him.”

JANA KRAMER ADMITS SHE STILL WANTS TO BE 'A LITTLE MEAN' TO EX-HUSBAND MIKE CAUSSIN FOLLOWING NASTY SPLIT

The author later added, "I have to look at it from the other angle, going, 'OK, like, I’m grateful that I can provide for my kids, and this is for the kids.' So I have to look at that side of it and not the anger and resentment if that makes sense. I get it."