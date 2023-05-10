Jana Kramer Gushes Over 'Easy' Relationship With Boyfriend Allan Russell: 'He's a Special Person'

After getting divorced and enduring heartbreak, Jana Kramer has come out on the other side. These days, she can't stop smiling also due to the fact that she's enjoying her time with boyfriend Allan Russell.

"It's been great. He's back and forth between U.S. and England [where he lives]. Now that this is an off-season in soccer, it's been great. It's different from anything I've ever been in, and it's because I am different. I've done the work to not have that anxious attachment, and it feels really nice to be in a relationship where you're on the same page," the 39-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with female-founded clothing brand LULUSIMONSTUDIO ahead of Mother’s Day. "It's authentic, honest and safe. We have a lot of fun together, and he's a really special person."