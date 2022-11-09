Jana Kramer Claims Cheating Ex-Husband Mike Caussin Wouldn't Perform Oral Sex Until After He 'Got Out Of Rehab'
It seems memory lane was the only thing Jana Kramer's ex-husband went down.
The actress and singer got candid about her and Mike Caussin's sex life more than one year after filing for divorce from her cheating former partner, and according to Kramer, he had one major downfall when it came to their time in the bedroom.
"My ex-husband, the third … he didn’t do that for the first time until we were maybe getting back together, when he got out of rehab," the 38-year-old said on her "Whine Down" podcast of Caussin rarely going down on her. (Kramer had also been married to Michael Gambino and Johnathon Schaech.)
Kramer and Caussin began dating in 2014 and wed the following year before hitting a major rough patch in 2016 when the former NFL player, 35, was caught cheating. Despite seeking treatment for sex addiction — given that Kramer gave him an ultimatum to go to rehab or she was done — the exes ultimately called it quits in 2021.
Meanwhile, Kramer admitted the father of her two children, Jolie, 6, and Jace, 3, wasn't the only partner she's had who was not big on oral sex. The One Tree Hill alum recalled on the Monday, November 7, episode that she has been with "maybe one or two guys" before Caussin who weren't fond of the act, which she dubbed "intimate."
While on the topic, Kramer also noted she feels more comfortable having regular sex, saying, “So [I] lived in Los Angeles, I’ve had sex, but that piece was low,” adding that she gets "really shy" when a guy tries to go down on her.
Amid her hesitancy, she explained that she ends up telling them, "No, no, no, let’s just have sex. Come up, come on."
After calling it quits with Caussin in April of last year, Kramer briefly dated country singer Ian Schinelli but is now single. Their whirlwind romance came to an end after Schinelli accused Kramer of having an affair with Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko back when they were partners in 2016 — which she has vehemently denied.
Caussin was seeking treatment for sex addiction when the rumored affair took place.
Schinelli also claimed Kramer tried to link up with Savchenko while they were together, however, Kramer insisted he was the one being unfaithful to her. Regardless of who was to blame for their fallout, Kramer emphasized to Us Weekly in May, "I’m happily moving on with my life, and I hope for him to do the same."