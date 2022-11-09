Jana Kramer Claims Cheating Ex-Husband Mike Caussin Wouldn't Perform Oral Sex Until After He 'Got Out Of Rehab'

"My ex-husband, the third … he didn’t do that for the first time until we were maybe getting back together, when he got out of rehab," the 38-year-old said on her "Whine Down" podcast of Caussin rarely going down on her. (Kramer had also been married to Michael Gambino and Johnathon Schaech.)

JANA KRAMER WAS OFFENDED BY MEGHAN KING CALLING MIKE CAUSSIN 'HOT' AFTER BONDING OVER SPLITS

Kramer and Caussin began dating in 2014 and wed the following year before hitting a major rough patch in 2016 when the former NFL player, 35, was caught cheating. Despite seeking treatment for sex addiction — given that Kramer gave him an ultimatum to go to rehab or she was done — the exes ultimately called it quits in 2021.