Jane Fonda Admits She's 'Realistic' About 'Not Being Around For Much Longer' After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis

“I’m not going to be around for much longer,” the Hollywood legend, who turns 85 on December 21, said. “When you get to be my age, you better be aware of the amount of time that is behind you, as opposed to in front of you. I mean, that’s just realistic.”

Despite the bleak diagnosis, the Grace and Frankie star said she's “not afraid of going.”

“I’m ready. I’ve had a great life,” she continued. “Not that I want to go, but I’m aware that it’s going to be sooner rather than later.”