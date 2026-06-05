Politics Jane Fonda Gossips With Martha Stewart as They Watch Joe Biden Stroll Into 'Random' NYC Restaurant Instead of High-End Eatery: Source Source: MEGA Jane Fonda and Martha Stewart were reportedly caught gossiping about Joe Biden while watching him enter an NYC restaurant. Lesley Abravanel June 5 2026, Published 3:07 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former President Joe Biden opted to dine at Fumo, a casual Italian chain eatery on Manhattan's Upper East Side, rather than the legendary celebrity hotspot Elio's across the street, sparking lighthearted gossip between ladies who lunch (and sup) Jane Fonda and Martha Stewart. According to a report by Page Six, the amusing restaurant crossover occurred during a Biden family outing in New York City. Fonda, 88, and Stewart, 84, were dining together at Elio's — a classic, old-world neighborhood favorite frequently praised on The Martha Stewart Blog.

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'Doesn't He Know He's Supposed to Be Over Here?'

Source: MEGA Jill Biden and her family are in NYC to promote her new memoir.

The domestic doyenne stated that the restaurant's lasagna is so delicious, with a "silky, meaty sauce pooling around the layers," that it prompted her to go home and make her own version. Upon realizing Biden, 83, was eating across the street, the Klute star was reportedly overheard quipping, “Doesn’t he know he’s supposed to be over here?” While onlookers joked that Biden was confused, Elio's staff clarified that they had never expected him. Instead, Joe and Jill Biden—who were in town promoting her new memoir View From the East Wing — joined their granddaughter Natalie for a low-key dinner at Fumo.

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Source: MEGA Joe Biden reportedly opted for a 'random' NYC eatery instead of a celebrity hotspot.

Though Fumo was playfully deemed a "random" choice by onlookers, local restaurant staff defended it as a highly popular neighborhood staple, particularly noted for its artichokes. Crowds ultimately gathered outside to cheer for the former president as he left the restaurant. The Bidens frequent Italian restaurants in Manhattan when visiting New York City. In addition to Fumo, the former first couple have dined at several Gotham Italian hot spots. Among them: Campagnola, an Upper East Side staple where they celebrated their granddaughter's birthday; Sistina, an iconic Upper East Side Italian restaurant; Il Cantinori, a Greenwich Village staple where they dined with daughter Ashley ahead of a UN General Assembly, and West Village “red sauce" staple Don Angie, where Jill was spotted supping.

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Source: MEGA Jill Biden has faced backlash from critics following the release of her new memoir.

The Fumo sighting comes as Jill is on a book tour, during which she has revealed several personal details about her and the former president, including his current battle with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. Despite his diagnosis, Biden has continued to maintain a partial public schedule, writing and making speaking engagements.

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