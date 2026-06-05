Jane Fonda Gossips With Martha Stewart as They Watch Joe Biden Stroll Into 'Random' NYC Restaurant Instead of High-End Eatery: Source
June 5 2026, Published 3:07 p.m. ET
Former President Joe Biden opted to dine at Fumo, a casual Italian chain eatery on Manhattan's Upper East Side, rather than the legendary celebrity hotspot Elio's across the street, sparking lighthearted gossip between ladies who lunch (and sup) Jane Fonda and Martha Stewart.
According to a report by Page Six, the amusing restaurant crossover occurred during a Biden family outing in New York City.
Fonda, 88, and Stewart, 84, were dining together at Elio's — a classic, old-world neighborhood favorite frequently praised on The Martha Stewart Blog.
'Doesn't He Know He's Supposed to Be Over Here?'
The domestic doyenne stated that the restaurant's lasagna is so delicious, with a "silky, meaty sauce pooling around the layers," that it prompted her to go home and make her own version.
Upon realizing Biden, 83, was eating across the street, the Klute star was reportedly overheard quipping, “Doesn’t he know he’s supposed to be over here?”
While onlookers joked that Biden was confused, Elio's staff clarified that they had never expected him. Instead, Joe and Jill Biden—who were in town promoting her new memoir View From the East Wing — joined their granddaughter Natalie for a low-key dinner at Fumo.
Though Fumo was playfully deemed a "random" choice by onlookers, local restaurant staff defended it as a highly popular neighborhood staple, particularly noted for its artichokes.
Crowds ultimately gathered outside to cheer for the former president as he left the restaurant.
The Bidens frequent Italian restaurants in Manhattan when visiting New York City. In addition to Fumo, the former first couple have dined at several Gotham Italian hot spots. Among them: Campagnola, an Upper East Side staple where they celebrated their granddaughter's birthday; Sistina, an iconic Upper East Side Italian restaurant; Il Cantinori, a Greenwich Village staple where they dined with daughter Ashley ahead of a UN General Assembly, and West Village “red sauce" staple Don Angie, where Jill was spotted supping.
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Jill Biden Dropped Major Bombshells in New Memoir
The Fumo sighting comes as Jill is on a book tour, during which she has revealed several personal details about her and the former president, including his current battle with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer.
Despite his diagnosis, Biden has continued to maintain a partial public schedule, writing and making speaking engagements.
'Joe Will Live With Cancer for the Rest of His Life'
Jill revealed that the 46th president is receiving treatments, including radiation therapy and hormone treatment, but his condition remains difficult as he lives with the incurable disease.
"I think Joe will live with cancer for the rest of his life," Jill said.