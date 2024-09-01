George Clooney Praises 'Selfless' President Joe Biden After Actor Demanded He Drop Out of 2024 Race: 'It's Hard to Let Go of Power'
George Clooney is giving Joe Biden his flowers.
In a new interview, the famous actor, 63, addressed his New York Times op-ed, where he insisted the president, 81, drop out.
“I’ve actually never had to answer that question, so I suppose I will do it here,” Clooney said during a Venice Film Festival press conference for his new film Wolfs.
“The person who should be applauded is the president, who has done the most selfless thing a president has done since George Washington,” the movie producer gushed. “What should be remembered is the selfless act of someone who, it’s very hard to let go of power — we know that, we’ve seen it all over the world — and for someone to say, I think there’s a better path forward, all the credit goes to him. And that’s really the truth … I’m just very proud of where we are in the state of the world right now.”
As OK! previously reported, in July, after Biden dropped out and threw his support to Vice President Kamala Harris, Clooney shared his endorsement for the new candidate.
“President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He’s saving democracy once again. We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest," the Fantastic Mr. Fox voice actor said in a statement to CNN on July 23.
Clooney’s remarks came just weeks after his shocking New York Times op-ed.
“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010,” Clooney penned. “He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”
“We are not going to win in November with this president," the Ocean’s Eleven star continued. “This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and Congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly. The dam has broken. We can put our heads in the sand and pray for a miracle in November, or we can speak the truth.”
Clooney concluded: “I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals. But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can.”
Variety interviewed Clooney.