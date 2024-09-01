George Clooney Praises 'Selfless' President Joe Biden After Actor Demanded He Drop Out of 2024 Race: 'It's Hard to Let Go of Power'

“I’ve actually never had to answer that question, so I suppose I will do it here,” Clooney said during a Venice Film Festival press conference for his new film Wolfs.

“The person who should be applauded is the president, who has done the most selfless thing a president has done since George Washington,” the movie producer gushed. “What should be remembered is the selfless act of someone who, it’s very hard to let go of power — we know that, we’ve seen it all over the world — and for someone to say, I think there’s a better path forward, all the credit goes to him. And that’s really the truth … I’m just very proud of where we are in the state of the world right now.”