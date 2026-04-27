January Jones Mocks White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting as 'Staged Assassination Attempt': 'This Is Not a 1-Time Offer'

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January Jones ridiculed the tragic White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting that occurred on Saturday, April 25. The Mad Men star, 48, took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week and gave her take on the situation.

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Source: @januaryjones/Instagram 'Call us now at 1-800-wehate-americans,' January Jones' post read.

"Do you have a boring dinner party coming up, and lots of losers and fake friends have rsvp'd?," she began her satirical post. "Are you looking for help staging a small-scale low risk assassination attempt to get out of it?" "Look no further, the U.S. government is your man. Call us now at 1-800-wehate-americans and they'll add a bonus podium to talk at people at length about how cool and strong you are and ruin everyone evening." Jones went on.

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Suspected Gunman Cole Allen Fired Several Shots at the Dinner

Source: MEGA Donald Trump held a press conference shortly after the incident on April 25.

"This is NOT a one time offer. You can do it as many times as you want. Taxes don't apply," the actress ended her tirade. On Saturday evening, suspected shooter Cole Allen fired several shots in the Washington Hilton hotel's ballroom where the event was happening. While no one was hurt, Donald Trump, J.D. Vance and other politicians were quickly rushed out to avoid being in the crossfire. Allen was swiftly arrested shortly after the incident.

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Donald Trump Was 'Honored' to Be Targeted

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was not hurt during the attempted assassination.

The POTUS, 79, then spoke at a press conference in the White House Briefing Room moments after the event, where he said he was "honored" to be Allen's target. "It's always shocking when something like this happens. Happened to me, a little bit. And that never changes," he went on, adding he "studied assassinations." "The most impactful people — the people who do the most — take a look at Abraham Lincoln," Trump jabbered on. "The people that make the biggest impact, they're the ones that [the assailants] go after. They don't go after the ones that don't do much."

Users Online Believed the Shooting Was 'Staged'

Source: MEGA Some people claimed the shooting was 'staged.'