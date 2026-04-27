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Marjorie Taylor Greene Questions 'Immediate' Timing of WHCD Shooter's Manifesto Release as Conspiracy Theories Swirl About 'Staged' Security Scare

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Source: MEGA/@realdonaldtrump/Truth Social

Marjorie Taylor Greene wondered why Cole Tomas Allen's manifesto was released right after the shooting.

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April 27 2026, Published 3:56 p.m. ET

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Marjorie Taylor Greene is wondering why the manifesto of the White House Correspondents' Dinner suspected shooter Cole Tomas Allen was released so soon after the tragic event.

The suspected gunman, 31, opened fire at the dinner party on Saturday, April 25, held at the Washington Hilton hotel.

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Cole Tomas Allen's Manifesto Was Released Shortly After the Shooting Occurred

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image of gunman
Source: @realdonaldtrump/Truth Social

Cole Tomas Allen fired several shots at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25.

"I’m so glad no one was killed at the WHCD last night," Greene, 51, wrote on X Sunday, April 26. "I hope the Secret Service agent shot and protected by his vest is recovering well. That still hurts. Many questions about Cole Allen. People researched quickly and found some interesting things."

In a follow-up post, the former congresswoman questioned why Allen's anti-Donald Trump manifesto was published just hours after the incident.

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image of donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was in the room during the White House Correspondents' Dinner event's shooting.

"Why does every shooter have a manifesto? Most shooter’s manifestos remain classified so they don’t inspire more would be shooter’s," she pondered. "Why did they release Cole Allen’s manifesto almost immediately?"

She then called for the full drop oof the manifesto, as well as "releasing all shooter’s information, including what SSRI’s they are on, if any, all meds or drugs."

"But I want to know why the Trump admin released Cole Allen’s manifesto immediately but they still keep a tight lid on Thomas Crooks," she continued.

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Cole Tomas Allen Called Himself the 'Friendly Federal Assassin'

image of marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene took to social media to share her thoughts on the shooter.

Crooks infamously attempted to assassinate Trump, 79, during his rally in July 2024 in Butler, Penn. The bullet only grazed Trump's ear, however, Crooks was shot on site by a Secret Service counter sniper team.

Allen's alleged manifesto was published on Sunday and revealed his motives for the shooting.

According to the New York Post, he sent his declaration to his family before the event and called himself the "Friendly Federal Assassin."

The Internet Believes the Shooting Wasn't Authentic

image of donald trump
Source: MEGA

Many people believe the shooting was 'staged.'

He wanted to shoot “administration officials (not including [FBI Director Kash] Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest."

“I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” Allen wrote, referring to the POTUS.

Since Saturday evening's horrifying events, users across social media have spewed the theory that the shooting was "staged" so Trump can build his White House ballroom.

"They staged a shooting in a desperate attempt to get support for his f--- a-- ballroom," a user penned on X.

Another person theorized: "If you think the shooting was staged and find it strange that Trump skipped every White House Correspondents' Dinner across his presidencies, then all of a sudden there's a gunman at the one he attended; like or repost this. I just want to see how much common sense is out there."

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