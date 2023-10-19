Penelope Disick Roasts Dad Scott for Romancing Women Half His Age: 'You're Not Gonna Date Someone Who's 19!'
Penelope Disick is putting dad Scott Disick in his place!
On the Thursday, October 19, episode of The Kardashians, the reality star was discussing his dating life with his daughter, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, who are trying to set him up on a date.
When listing qualities his date should have, Penelope, 11, noted the woman should be "older" than his recent exes, many of whom are aged 25 and under.
"He was saying late 20s, but I said young 30s is fine," Khloè informed her niece, who responded back in disbelief, "No! 20s?!"
The tot's dad brushed off her disapproval, replying, "whatever..."
"You're 40! You're not gonna date someone 19," Penelope declared, prompting the dad-of-three to chuckle.
"I would," Scott confessed. "But it's not a good look."
His daughter shared other characteristics his potential girlfriend should have, noting, "Good personality ... She can be pretty. Someone who goes to the gym, because you need to go to the gym also."
When Kris asked Scott what his "perfect girl" would look like, he jokingly referred to Khloé, 39.
"She's funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's cute," he said of the Good American co-founder. "She's got all the characteristics I want, is what I'm saying."
In a confessional, the matriarch, 67, admitted, "I think Scott probably has a crush on Khloé."
"Listen, I have a crush on Khloé. Everyone has a crush on Khloé," the mom-of-six quipped. "The cameramen all have a crush on Khloé ... If we could just find somebody who comes close, we know what he's looking for."
The New York native divulged to his loved ones that though he does feel "lonely," he hasn't been on any dates recently because he's focused on himself and his kids, as aside from Penelope, he shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with ex Kourtney Kardashian.
- What?! Kris Jenner Believes Scott Disick Has a 'Crush' on Khloé Kardashian After Years of Flirtation
- Scott Disick 'Barely Has Words' To Express What Penelope 'Means To Him' As Fans Declare He's 'A Great Dad': See Sweet Photo
- Scott Disick Is 'Terrible' at Intercourse After His Severe Back Pain 'Got Worse Over Time'
Scott has been working extra hard recently on his physical and mental health, as his car 2022 accident left him with severe back pain that "got worse over time."
"Since then, everything has changed in my life," Scott told a doctor in another episode. "I haven't been able to run around. I've gained weight."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When the Flip It Like Disick star's doctor asked him what he's been doing for fun lately, he quipped that getting intimate with women was his favorite activity, adding, "but now I can't move. So, I'm terrible."
"Yeah, you are actually deteriorating before our eyes," Khloé told him, urging him to go to physical therapy. "And I'm not gonna let this happen."
"I think Scott maybe needs a little pep talk, because this is probably the unhealthiest I've seen him," the mom-of-two spilled in a confessional. "He's barely mobile and it's all from his back, so that wouldn't make anyone feel good. Scott maybe needs to realize these things are fixable. You can't let it get you down."