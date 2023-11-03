Jason Aldean Claims He 'Doesn't Have an Opinion' on Maren Morris Amid Ongoing Feud
The feud between country singer Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean, the wife of Jason Aldean, shows no signs of slowing down.
Jason recently spoke out about the situation, revealing that his interactions with Morris have been minimal.
In an interview with outlets, Jason expressed his disinterest in the feud, saying, "The stuff with her is so far off my radar at this point. I've never talked to her for more than probably 10 seconds. So, I don't really have an opinion about her."
He also mentioned that the only thing he knew about Maren was that she'd been coming after his wife in the media.
The feud between Maren and Brittany began in August 2022 when Brittany shared a social media post that some interpreted as anti-trans, when she wrote, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase."
This statement sparked backlash and led to the singer publicly criticizing Brittany for her views on transgender children.
"It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human?" Maren said at the time. "Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."
The two have been going back and forth ever since, with Maren making subtle digs at the Aldeans and their political beliefs.
Jason has shown his support for his wife throughout the feud. He also joked about Maren joining him on stage during a concert in Nashville, which prompted boos from the audience. He later admitted that he and Maren have completely opposite beliefs but emphasized that he does not know her personally.
The feud escalated even further when Maren released new songs in September, with one of them appearing to reference Jason's controversial song "Try That in a Small Town". This sparked more backlash and allegations of racism against Jason.
As OK! previously reported, when Maren gave a sneak peek to her latest music video for Get the H--- Out of Here, she posted a clip to her Instagram featuring a billboard-styled sign that read: "Welcome to Our Perfect Small Town From Sunrise to Sundown."
The words "small town" were displayed in bright red, all capital letters layered over a small picture of an American flag - clearly referencing Aldean's controversial song.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite the controversy surrounding them, both Maren and Jason continue to focus on their music. The My Church singer recently dismissed rumors that she was leaving the country genre entirely.
"I'm OK kind of just doing my own thing," she explained. "Come with me if you please; everyone's welcome."
The Los Angeles Times obtained the quotes from Aldean.