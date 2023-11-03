Jason Aldean Claims He 'Doesn't Have an Opinion' on Maren Morris Amid Ongoing Feud

In an interview with outlets, Jason expressed his disinterest in the feud, saying, "The stuff with her is so far off my radar at this point. I've never talked to her for more than probably 10 seconds. So, I don't really have an opinion about her."

He also mentioned that the only thing he knew about Maren was that she'd been coming after his wife in the media.

The feud between Maren and Brittany began in August 2022 when Brittany shared a social media post that some interpreted as anti-trans, when she wrote, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase."