Shots Fired? Maren Morris Shades Jason Aldean's Controversial Song 'Small Town' in Music Video Teaser
No need for sunglasses because Maren Morris' small town is filled with shade!
On Thursday, September 7, the 33-year-old dropped a teaser for her upcoming music video, which fans think included a savage dig at Jason Aldean after his controversial song "Try That in a Small Town" received backlash throughout the past few months.
Morris took to Instagram to upload the short sneak peak — which featured a clip zooming into a billboard-styled sign that read: "Welcome to Our Perfect Small Town From Sunrise to Sundown."
The words "small town" were displayed in bright red, all capital letters layered over a small picture of an American flag.
Morris shared the post to her Instagram Story, while attaching audio of her singing, "oooo, do ya hear?"
The "Girl" singer captioned the upload, "I’m done filling a cup with a hole in the bottom," potentially hinting at her ongoing feud with Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, over their conflicting personal views.
Fellow musicians and numerous fans of Morris flooded the comments section in support of both the "Chasing After You" vocalist's upcoming music video and her apparent shade at the "She's Country" crooner after his disgraced single was accused of promoting violence and being racially offensive, as well as being pro-gun and pro-lynching.
"Oh it is ON 🔥," singer Brandi Carlile wrote, while a fan exclaimed: "MAREN IN HER PETTY ERA I AM HERE FOR IT 🔥."
"This small town is filled with shade. I love that for us 😂😂😂," a second admirer quipped, as another added, "@marenmorris is a boss and a hero who isn’t afraid to be a bigger human and stand up against senseless bullies! 💛."
This isn't the first time Morris fired shots at one of the Aldeans.
In August 2022, "The Middle" singer called out Jason's wife after Brittany posted to Instagram thanking her parents for "not changing my gender" when she decided to go through "a tomboy phase."
Brittany's statement made Morris furious, causing her to tweet: "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."
Jason joined in on the online argument, uploading a photo of his wife — whom he tied the knot with in 2015 — alongside the text, "MY Barbie."
Brittany later made a guest appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, where Tucker Carlson slammed Morris as a "lunatic country music person."
Morris embraced the title with pride, using the label to create an iconic T-Shirt line, which raised more than $100,000 for Trans Life Line and GLAAD's Transgender Media Program in the process.