Maren Morris Is Leaving Country Music After Jason Aldean Feud Erupts: 'A Lot of Drama'

Though the mom-of-one tried to change people's minds along the way, she realized some things won't improve over time. “I’m trying to mature here and realize I can just walk away from the parts of this that no longer make me happy," she shared.

“Being one of the few women that had any success on country radio, everything you do is looked at under a microscope. You’re scrutinized more than your male peers, even when you’re doing well. So I’ve had to clear all of that out of my head this year and just write songs. A lot of the drama within the community, I’ve chosen to step outside out of it," she added.