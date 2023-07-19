Brittany Aldean Staunchly Defends Husband Jason After He's Accused of Releasing Pro-Gun Song: 'Never Apologize'
Brittany Aldean is sticking up for her husband, Jason Aldean, after he was accused of releasing a pro-gun song.
"Never apologize for speaking the truth❣️🇺🇸," the blonde beauty captioned a photo of herself with the country star via Instagram on Monday, July 18 — the same day Jason, 46, also released a statement about the debacle.
Some of Brittany's followers were happy she spoke out about the incident. One person wrote, "Proud of you both for being courageous truth tellers🔥You’ve got MILLIONS supporting you🇺🇸," while another said, "NEVER. Keep going guys. You have far more love than hate and an army of patriots behind you!!"
A third person stated, "Never apologize when your right. I’m proud of my family for standing up for what’s right."
As OK! previously reported, the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer responded to the backlash he received after "Try That in a Small Town" dropped.
"In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protesters," he wrote via his Instagram Story.
"These references are not only meritless, but dangerous," he continued. "There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage — and while I can try to respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far."
Jason then shared the meaning behind the single.
"Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of the differences of background or belief," he explained. "Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences."
"My political views have never been something I've hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this country don't agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to — that's what this song is about," he concluded.
The Georgia native's controversial lyrics sparked a debate after people thought he was hinting that a small town would "take care" of certain situations if someone was caught disrespecting a police officer or stepping on an American flag.
"Cuss out a cop, spit in his face / Stomp on the flag and light it up / Yeah, ya think you're tough, well, try that in a small town," the lyrics from the song read. "See how far ya make it down the road / Around here, we take care of our own / You cross that line, it won't take long."