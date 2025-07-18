Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Says Their Son Is 'Doing Great' After 'Long Night' in the ER
Jason Aldean and wife Brittany just gave fans an update after a scary trip to the ER with their son, Memphis.
In a recent Instagram Story, the former cheerleader shared a photo of their 7-year-old rocking a sling and smiling through the pain.
“Memphis is doing great. Thanks to all those checking in,” she wrote, letting her followers know he was on the mend.
The couple, who also share 6-year-old daughter Navy, had quite the evening after Memphis took a tumble.
“It was a long night in the ER, but Memphis is ok. He fractured his collarbone and will be in a sling for a couple of weeks,” Brittany said in another post.
The Against the Wild actress followed up with a video showing both parents by Memphis’ side as he lay in a hospital bed.
Jason could be heard gently checking on his boy, asking, “How [are] you feeling, buddy? Do you feel better? I hope it’s not broken, but I think maybe you’re probably gonna have to get a little sling.”
The country singer tried to lighten the mood, joking that Memphis should tell his friends he got hurt wrestling alligators. Memphis grinned and played along, wondering how many gators he could take down if he was feeling 100 percent.
Then Jason pushed it further, laughing, “Tell ‘em you were getting jumped before beating everyone up.”
Memphis replied without missing a beat, saying, “I’m not going to tell them that. They’re definitely not going to believe me.”
Brittany and Jason have built a tight-knit family since tying the knot in March 2015. They welcomed Memphis on December 2, 2017, in Nashville.
“So blessed today to see my little man come into the world,” Jason captioned a photo at the time. “In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what it’s all about.”
Brittany was equally emotional at the time.
“There are truly no words for the love we feel🙏🏼 Thanks for the amazing support Jason and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging … HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!” she gushed on Instagram.
Just over a year later, their daughter arrived on February 4, 2019. Jason proudly shared that she looked “identical to her older brother.”
“Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world,” he wrote, posting a sweet newborn pic. “So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess. 👸🏼”
Jason also shares two daughters with ex-wife Jessica Ussery.
Before Brittany came into the picture, Jason made headlines for stepping out with her while still married to Jessica. He eventually filed for divorce in April 2013, but not before issuing a public apology after being spotted packing on the PDA with Brittany in September 2012.
“The truth is that I screwed up. I had too much to drink, let the party get out of hand and acted inappropriately at a bar,” he admitted in a statement. “I ultimately ended up embarrassing my family and myself.”
“I’m not perfect, and I’m sorry for disappointing you guys,” he added. “I really appreciate being able to work through this privately with my family and for all your continued support.”