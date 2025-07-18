or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > jason Aldean
OK LogoHEALTH

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Says Their Son Is 'Doing Great' After 'Long Night' in the ER

jason aldean wife brittany son doing great er
Source: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, shared an update after their son was rushed to the ER with a fracture.

By:

July 18 2025, Published 7:08 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany just gave fans an update after a scary trip to the ER with their son, Memphis.

In a recent Instagram Story, the former cheerleader shared a photo of their 7-year-old rocking a sling and smiling through the pain.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Brittany Aldean shared an update after their son broke his collarbone.
Source: @brittanyaldeam/Instagram

Brittany Aldean shared an update after their son broke his collarbone.

Article continues below advertisement

“Memphis is doing great. Thanks to all those checking in,” she wrote, letting her followers know he was on the mend.

The couple, who also share 6-year-old daughter Navy, had quite the evening after Memphis took a tumble.

“It was a long night in the ER, but Memphis is ok. He fractured his collarbone and will be in a sling for a couple of weeks,” Brittany said in another post.

Article continues below advertisement

The Against the Wild actress followed up with a video showing both parents by Memphis’ side as he lay in a hospital bed.

Jason could be heard gently checking on his boy, asking, “How [are] you feeling, buddy? Do you feel better? I hope it’s not broken, but I think maybe you’re probably gonna have to get a little sling.”

Article continues below advertisement

The country singer tried to lighten the mood, joking that Memphis should tell his friends he got hurt wrestling alligators. Memphis grinned and played along, wondering how many gators he could take down if he was feeling 100 percent.

Then Jason pushed it further, laughing, “Tell ‘em you were getting jumped before beating everyone up.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jason and Brittany Aldean welcomed Memphis and Navy in 2017 and 2019, respectively.
Source: @jasonaldean/Instagram

Jason and Brittany Aldean welcomed Memphis and Navy in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

Article continues below advertisement

Memphis replied without missing a beat, saying, “I’m not going to tell them that. They’re definitely not going to believe me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany and Jason have built a tight-knit family since tying the knot in March 2015. They welcomed Memphis on December 2, 2017, in Nashville.

“So blessed today to see my little man come into the world,” Jason captioned a photo at the time. “In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what it’s all about.”

MORE ON:
jason Aldean

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany was equally emotional at the time.

“There are truly no words for the love we feel🙏🏼 Thanks for the amazing support Jason and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging … HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!” she gushed on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Just over a year later, their daughter arrived on February 4, 2019. Jason proudly shared that she looked “identical to her older brother.”

“Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world,” he wrote, posting a sweet newborn pic. “So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess. 👸🏼”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The couple got married in Mexico on March 2015.
Source: MEGA

The couple got married in Mexico on March 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

Jason also shares two daughters with ex-wife Jessica Ussery.

Before Brittany came into the picture, Jason made headlines for stepping out with her while still married to Jessica. He eventually filed for divorce in April 2013, but not before issuing a public apology after being spotted packing on the PDA with Brittany in September 2012.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jason Aldean and his wife have been caught up in several feuds and controversies over the past years.
Source: MEGA

Jason Aldean and his wife have been caught up in several feuds and controversies over the past years.

“The truth is that I screwed up. I had too much to drink, let the party get out of hand and acted inappropriately at a bar,” he admitted in a statement. “I ultimately ended up embarrassing my family and myself.”

“I’m not perfect, and I’m sorry for disappointing you guys,” he added. “I really appreciate being able to work through this privately with my family and for all your continued support.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.