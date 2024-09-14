or
'Yuck': Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Bashed for Packing on the PDA in Front of Their Kids During Disneyland Trip

Photo of Jason and Brittany Aldean.
Source: MEGA

Jason Aldean was seen with his hands all over Brittany while at Disneyland.

By:

Sept. 14 2024, Published 12:43 p.m. ET

Happiest place on earth?

On Wednesday, September 11, Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, were spotted getting very handsy in front of their kids at Disneyland.

jason aldean wife brittany bashed pda kids disneyland trip
Source: MEGA

Jason and Brittany Aldean shared a romantic kiss at Disneyland.

Not only did Aldean walk around holding the blonde beauty’s lower waste, but the couple also shared a steamy kiss.

The images from the day showed Jason and Brittany — who tied the knot in 2015 — as well as their two kids, son Memphis, 6, and daughter, Navy, 5. The “She’s Country” singer, 47, wore a gray T-shirt and baseball cap, while the former American Idol contestant, 36, donned a lilac mini dress for the outing.

In response to the pair’s PDA, people slammed them for the strange behavior.

Yuck,” one user stated, while another dissed, “They’re just like every other white trash couple at a theme park.”

jason aldean wife brittany bashed pda kids disneyland trip
Source: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Jason and Brittany Aldean share two kids.

The Aldeans are no stranger to controversy, as the country star received tons of hate after releasing “Try That in a Small Town,” which many deemed problematic and racist.

As OK! previously reported, the musician recently gushed over his wife’s support despite the backlash he’s received in the past.

Jason shared that he and Brittany are "a team," and they "deal with everything together."

"Whether it be… stuff that's going on with me or stuff that's going on with her. You know, different business things that we have, and we just kind of lean on each other for a lot of that stuff," he explained.

jason aldean wife brittany bashed pda kids disneyland trip
Source: MEGA

Jason and Brittany Aldean tied the knot in 2015.

The ACM Award winner continued: "We're on the same page. [Brittany] knows the lifestyle… that she kind of signed up for. And she's been, you know, a great fit for that. She knows the drill at this point."

The star expressed his gratitude for his spouse, who he met in 2012 at a bar in L.A.

jason aldean wife brittany bashed pda kids disneyland trip
Source: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Jason Aldean held wife Brittany's lower waist while they walked through the park.

"Just to have somebody sort of in your corner to be your, almost be your hype man or just to kind of have your back all the time is really nice. So, you know, it's just a good thing for sure," he shared.

During the height of the issues regarding “Try That in a Small Town,” Brittany stood up for her man on social media.

"Media… it’s the same song and dance. Twist everything you can to fit your repulsive narrative," she penned on social media. "How about instead of creating stories, we focus on the REAL ones such as CHILD TRAFFICKING? Food for thought."

Daily Mail reported on the Aldeans' outing to Disneyland.

