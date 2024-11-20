Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Praises 'Awesome' Donald Trump After His 2024 Election Win: 'He's Going to Do Great Things for This Country'
Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, have been outspoken about how much they love Donald Trump, who is a convicted felon, over the years, and now she's thrilled for what the future holds since he won the 2024 election.
"We were very supportive on the campaign trail. We've actually been supportive for years and years and years," the blonde beauty, 36, said at Boot Barn and Wonderwest's celebrity charity event on Monday, November 18. "And we received a ton of backlash initially. But I think everybody's coming around and things are – the tide is turning, and it's really awesome to see since we've been on that boat for a long time."
"We know Trump personally, and he's just such an awesome man, but he's obviously going to do really great things for this country along with Elon [Musk] and RFK," she added. "I mean, there's just such a slew of awesome people right now that are, you know, going to help us all out, and we're all ready for a change, and we cannot wait for next year."
As longtime supporters of Donald, 78, who beat Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, Brittany is happy she never changed her stance on supporting the president-elect.
"Even after all the media bashing, business deals lost, relationship changes, being left out of music industry events and multiple attempts to vilify our character - I wouldn’t change a thing🇺🇸I support @realdonaldtrump and am proud to say that I voted for him and the promise for a better future❤️ PLEASE get out and VOTE today if you haven’t already!! 🇺🇸EVERY VOTE MATTERS🇺🇸," she wrote on Instagram on November 5.
In 2021, Brittany said she understood not everyone will agree with her views.
"I think you'd be surprised how many people do agree but aren't able to speak about their views. (And understandably so)," she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. "The amount of supportive messages I get is unbelievable."
"I personally don't give a d--- if people don't agree with me. I think it's important now more than ever to stand for what you believe, even if it 'goes against the grain.' Do your research, and form your own opinion – speak out if you wish. But most importantly, don't bully people who feel differently than you," she added.