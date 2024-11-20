Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, have been outspoken about how much they love Donald Trump, who is a convicted felon, over the years, and now she's thrilled for what the future holds since he won the 2024 election.

"We were very supportive on the campaign trail. We've actually been supportive for years and years and years," the blonde beauty, 36, said at Boot Barn and Wonderwest's celebrity charity event on Monday, November 18. "And we received a ton of backlash initially. But I think everybody's coming around and things are – the tide is turning, and it's really awesome to see since we've been on that boat for a long time."