or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > brittany aldean
OK LogoPolitics

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Praises 'Awesome' Donald Trump After His 2024 Election Win: 'He's Going to Do Great Things for This Country'

brittany aldean praises trump election
Source: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, praised 'awesome' Donald Trump after he won the 2024 election.

By:

Nov. 20 2024, Published 12:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, have been outspoken about how much they love Donald Trump, who is a convicted felon, over the years, and now she's thrilled for what the future holds since he won the 2024 election.

"We were very supportive on the campaign trail. We've actually been supportive for years and years and years," the blonde beauty, 36, said at Boot Barn and Wonderwest's celebrity charity event on Monday, November 18. "And we received a ton of backlash initially. But I think everybody's coming around and things are – the tide is turning, and it's really awesome to see since we've been on that boat for a long time."

Article continues below advertisement
brittany aldean praises trump election
Source: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

The star wrote on Instagram: 'HAPPY ELECTION DAY!!! LET’S GOOOOOO❣️🇺🇸🙌🏼.'

Article continues below advertisement

"We know Trump personally, and he's just such an awesome man, but he's obviously going to do really great things for this country along with Elon [Musk] and RFK," she added. "I mean, there's just such a slew of awesome people right now that are, you know, going to help us all out, and we're all ready for a change, and we cannot wait for next year."

As longtime supporters of Donald, 78, who beat Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, Brittany is happy she never changed her stance on supporting the president-elect.

Article continues below advertisement
brittany aldean praises trump election
Source: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Jason and Brittany Aldean have supported Donald Trump over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

"Even after all the media bashing, business deals lost, relationship changes, being left out of music industry events and multiple attempts to vilify our character - I wouldn’t change a thing🇺🇸I support @realdonaldtrump and am proud to say that I voted for him and the promise for a better future❤️ PLEASE get out and VOTE today if you haven’t already!! 🇺🇸EVERY VOTE MATTERS🇺🇸," she wrote on Instagram on November 5.

MORE ON:
brittany aldean

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
brittany aldean praises trump election
Source: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Brittany Aldean posted her daughter with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is part of Donald Trump's cabinet.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2021, Brittany said she understood not everyone will agree with her views.

"I think you'd be surprised how many people do agree but aren't able to speak about their views. (And understandably so)," she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. "The amount of supportive messages I get is unbelievable."

Article continues below advertisement
brittany aldean praises trump election
Source: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

The blonde babe previously said she didn't care if people 'don't agree' with her views.

"I personally don't give a d--- if people don't agree with me. I think it's important now more than ever to stand for what you believe, even if it 'goes against the grain.' Do your research, and form your own opinion – speak out if you wish. But most importantly, don't bully people who feel differently than you," she added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.